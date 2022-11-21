WMX President Danielle Lee On Warner Music’s Big Bet On Artist And Fan Experiences

Danielle Lee, President, Warner Music Artist & Fan Experiences Warner Music

No industry went unscathed by the Covid-19 pandemic, but the music business was undisputedly hit harder than most. Concerts, the force behind $132 billion in economic activity in 2019, were shuttered in the wake of Quarantine and social distancing; new recordings and album drops were delayed for months on end; and listeners felt more distant from their favorite musicians than ever before.

But Warner Music saw an opportunity Hidden among the ruins, and in November 2021, the company announced the launch of WMX (Warner Music Artist and Fan Experiences). The new division would help artists build their brands beyond music—be that through merchandise, gaming, content, or other categories—but it also promised to connect them with their fans, allowing listeners unprecedented access and insight.

One year on, WMX President Danielle Lee says it’s done just that—and then some. Read on to learn about the artist activations WMX has already launched, what’s still ahead, and why Lee believes experience is the future of music.

Gabby Shacknai: How would you describe WMX and its work?

Danielle Lee: We develop Bespoke business growth strategies for artists and bring new products and experiences to market to grow fan engagement and revenue. Essentially, we are an in-house creative agency for Warner Recorded Music artists, such as Lizzo, Twenty One Pilots, Chloe Moriondo, Cardi B, and many others. We also work with brands like WWE and artists not signed to Warner Music Group.

WMX Merchandise activation at the WMX NewFronts event on May 5, 2022 in New York City. Photo by Ben … [+] Draper. Warner Music

Shacknai: What exactly does your job as President of WMX entail?

Lee: It’s no secret that artists are some of the biggest influencers setting trends and pushing the culture forward. My goal is to tap into each artists’ authentic voice and identify where they have the right to win. There are so many communities that artists deeply connect with that have been ignored by beauty, fashion, and many other industries. We strive to create products and experiences for below of these fan communities. For example, Lizzo’s merch collection is size-inclusive, ranging from 4X to XS. We know that fans are eager to discover new artists and crave deeper connections with their favorite artists through their shared interests. Unlocking those new business opportunities for artists is at the core of what we do.

Shacknai: WMX was a brand new division when you joined as its leader last year. What was your vision for the business at the time?

Lee: Innovation is a big part of my vision for this business. We want to meet fans where they are and deliver memorable experiences that not only deepen fandom but also accelerate the growth of the artist’s business. Web3, for example, expands the ways that artists connect with fans, and WMX helps artists build and execute their strategy, creative, and content plans so that it can live here and reach new fans worldwide.

Shacknai: How has that vision evolved over the last year?

Lee: The WMX vision has evolved in many ways. One pivot we’ve made is pushing beyond music releases and identifying cultural moments that are relevant for our artists to engage with their fans. This enables us to have an “always on” approach as opposed to waiting for a new single or album to drop. Fans are interested in all things artist-related, not only their music. We want to be part of the broader cultural conversation. Better yet, we want to be the cultural moment.

For example, just last month, Cardi B was trending on Twitter due to a court appearance. Within 24 hours, WMX created and launched a new campaign called ‘Why am I trending?’ featuring two new t-shirt designs. The other big shift in our vision is how the Metaverse and Web3 fold into our offering. We are using AR to give fans a more immersive shopping experience, allowing them to virtually try on merch while listening to the artist. In our Web3 strategy, we are rewarding concert going fans with a POAP and adding future utility by giving those fans exclusive access to content or early access to merch drops.

Shacknai: How would you describe the importance of fan experiences to the larger Warner Music business?

Lee: WMX offers many services that are critical to an artist’s success. From distributing their music on streaming platforms and developing their merch line to dropping their next NFT and everything in between. This is hugely important to the Warner Recorded Music business, as we provide our labels with a full service solution to offer their artists. The creativity and innovation we bring to the fan experience is critical to staying relevant in the cultural conversation. Throughout our business, we’re working to create opportunities that will engage fans in creative ways at concerts and during album releases, but also outside of the typical album release cycle, through emerging tech and virtual worlds.

Shacknai: How do you think this programming shape or enhance fans’ relationship with artists?

Lee: Fans follow their favorite artists’ every move, from speculation around upcoming album releases to unpacking their daily workout routines. We want to help our artists create opportunities at all of these touchpoints, creating a cohesive experience for fans that keeps them engaged and more connected than ever before.

Lizzo’s exclusive merch, powered by WMX, at “Lizzoverse” the exclusive listening experience for her … [+] new album, Special, at Cipriani in New York City, July 2022 Warner Music

Shacknai: Over the summer, you debuted a large merch drop with Lizzo following the release of her “Special” album and ahead of her current tour. What was the concept behind it? What has the fan response been?

Lee: This summer, we debuted Lizzo’s new merch collection at an exclusive album launch event, Lizzoverse, at Cipriani in New York City, which featured an immersive light show and musical experience. When you listen to Lizzo’s music, you feel good and dare I say–special. We wanted fans to have that same feeling when they wear this collection. Our goal was to match the vibrancy of Lizzo’s personality to these pieces, so we brought in playful and artistic elements to bring the creative to life.

We’ve seen a lot of positive responses from a diverse array of fans. Lizzo promotes her merch all the time, so fans have been excited to buy into her brand and rep their favorite artist by rocking her gear. One piece of feedback that we’re very proud to hear is that her fans appreciate the inclusive sizes that are available—from 4X to XS. Size inclusivity is a standard we aim to meet for every merch drop, so hearing fans share how impactful it is to see Lizzo stay true to her brand by making items for everyone is really amazing.

Shacknai: Which other artists are you working with right now, and what can we expect for their fan experiences?

Lee: There are several projects that we’re excited about, including fragrances, animated series, Ghost kitchens and virtual merchandise. We are thrilled to work with Jack Harlow on a global retail collaboration launching next summer. We also have many things in the works for our developing artists, like indie pop singer Chloe Moriondo. We have such a diverse roster of artists, so it’s really rewarding to bring unique experiences and merch lines to all types of fans.

Shacknai: Looking to the future of the music industry at large, what role do you anticipate and hope artist and fan experiences will have?

Lee: The music industry is undergoing a spectacular transformation, and the future has never been brighter. There are increasingly more opportunities for artists to live off of their music—to collaborate with creatives in other spaces and build communities of fans. We want to be at the forefront of shaping those experiences with our artists, amplifying their Voices and creating brands that delight their fans. In order to do so, we must enrich their relationships by bringing utility, entertainment, and true value. We are lucky to do this work and are passionate about co-creating with the best in the business.