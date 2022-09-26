WMU, WACO both fall in Super Conference Volleyball Tourney Quarters | KCII Radio

Neither the Winfield-Mount Union Wolves nor the WACO Warriors could get past one match during Super Conference Volleyball Tournament action Saturday night at Southeastern Community College in West Burlington.

Winfield-Mount Union actually took the first set from New London 25-14, but dropping the second 25-18 proved to be costly, as the Wolves fell hard in a decisive third set, 15-4. Senior outside hitter Melina Oepping finished with a team-high eight kills and also added 14 digs. Senior middle Bradie Buffington finished with four kills and four blocks. Senior setter Keely Malone added two kills, an ace, two blocks and four digs to the 17 assists she handed out. Senior libero Keetyn Townsley had a strong night on the back row with team highs of 22 digs and two aces. Nevertheless, WMU falls to 16-7 on the season ahead of hosting Louisa-Muscatine Thursday night.

WACO suffered the same fate with a three-set loss to Holy Trinity Catholic. The Warriors scrapped and clawed to take a close first set 27-25, but they ran out of juice from there, falling 25-19 and 15-9. Despite the loss, senior setter Grace Coble was a force of nature, finishing with seven kills, 13 assists, five blocks and eight digs. Coble leads the team in every one of those categories except digs. Senior middle hitter Emma Wagler stood tall at the net with three kills and four blocks, while senior Katie Leichty also provided a spark with two kills, three blocks and three aces. The Warriors lost back-to-back matches for the first time this season, but WACO is still 16-3 and will be back in action tomorrow night against Lone Tree.