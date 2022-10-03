WMU, Highland Compete at New London Volleyball Tourney | KCII Radio

The Winfield-Mount Union Wolves split four matches and the Highland Huskies went winless at the New London Volleyball Tournament Saturday. WMU took their first two matches in pool play, defeating Louisa-Muscatine and English Valleys in straight sets. The Wolves also took the first set from the host New London Tigers 21-16, but they would drop the next two, 21-14 and 15-4, and they couldn’t contain eleventh-ranked West Burlington in the semifinals, falling in straight sets 21-12 and 21-11.

Senior libero Keetyn Townsley reached a career milestone by picking up her 1000th career dig in WMU’s final match. Townsley finished with team highs of 34 digs and 10 aces for the tournament. Senior middle hitter Bradie Buffington also leads the Wolves with 28 kills and three blocks. Senior setter Keely Malone added nine kills, eight digs and two blocks to her 58 assists handed out. Winfield-Mount Union moves to 19-9 ahead of a Monster Showdown for first place in the conference with WACO Tomorrow night.

The Highland Huskies were not as lucky, losing all of their pool-play matches to West Burlington, Mid-Prairie and Van Buren County. Highland finally won a set in their last match against VBC. Sophomore hitter Adeline Krotz still had a solid tournament, finishing with seven kills, 15 digs and three blocks. Junior Sarah Burton was also effective with eight kills, two aces, 16 digs and two blocks. Highland falls to 8-11 and will try to get back on track when they visit Lone Tree tomorrow evening.