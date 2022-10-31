W&L Women’s Soccer ODAC Tournament Preview

LEXINGTON, Va. — The Old Dominion Athletic Conference announced the seedings for the upcoming Women’s Soccer Championship and Washington and Lee earned the No. 2 seeds

The Generals completed the regular season with an undefeated record of 13-0-5 overall and 7-0-2 in conference play. Their 18-game unbeaten streak is tied with the 2006 team for the longest to start a season in program history, and it is also tied for the second-longest overall undefeated run in program history. It also marks the fourth straight season that W&L has completed the regular season with fewer than three overall losses and less than two ODAC losses.

Bridgewater claimed the top seed, while Virginia Wesleyan and Lynchburg followed W&L in third and fourth, respectively, to round out the Top-4 teams and those who will host quarterfinal games. Randolph-Macon earned the No. 5 seed followed by Guilford, Roanoke and Shenandoah to complete the eight-team field.

As the No. 7 seed, Roanoke (9-9, 5-5 ODAC) will travel to W&L for a quarterfinal game on Tuesday in a rematch of a regular season contest that favored the Generals, 2-0, in Salem on October 12. In total, the Generals went 4-0-2 during the regular season against six of the other teams that qualified for the ODAC Tournament, with Guilford not appearing on W&L’s regular season slate.

Offensively, W&L is outscoring its opponents 55-10 across its 18 games, with a 39-4 margin in conference play. The Generals’ offense is led by Seniors Grace Wielechowski (Charlotte, NC / Charlotte Catholic) and Lindsay White (Greenville, SC / JL Mann) who have combined for 42 points on 15 goals and 12 assists. Wielechowski leads the team in all three categories, with 23 points on eight goals and seven assists and White enters the tournament with 19 points on seven scores and five helpers.

A pair of first-years have also made an impact on the Generals’ offense, as midfielder Helen Otteni (Arlington, Va. / The Potomac School) and forward Sophie Berman (Robbinsville, NJ / Robbinsville) round out a group of four players in double-digit points. Both Otteni and Berman have four goals this season, with Otteni dishing out four assists to two for Berman.

On the defensive end, junior goalkeeper Sydney Smith (Damascus, Md. / Damascus) is having a strong campaign as well. Smith is tied for the ODAC lead with eight shutouts on the season, she also ranks third in the league in goals-against average at 0.60 in an ODAC-high 1487:42. As a unit, W&L’s 10 goals allowed this season translates to a 0.56 GAA, which is tied for 28th in Division III.

The Maroons and Generals will kick-off on Tuesday at 7:00 pm at Watt Field. Live stats and video will be available. For full tournament information, click here.

WOMEN’S SOCCER TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Quarterfinals | Tuesday, November 1 | at Seeds 1-4

Game 1: #8 Shenandoah at #1 Bridgewater | 3:30 p.m

Game 2: #5 Randolph-Macon at #4 Lynchburg | 4:00 p.m

Game 3: #7 Roanoke at #2 Washington and Lee | 7:00 p.m

Game 4: #6 Guilford at #3 Virginia Wesleyan | 4:00 p.m

Semifinals | Friday, November 4 | at Highest Remaining Seed for Each Matchup

Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 | TBA

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 | TBA

Championship | Sunday, November 6 | at Highest Remaining Seed

Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6 | TBA