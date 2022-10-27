W&L Women’s Basketball Season Preview

2022 Schedule Overview

The Generals will open the season with three straight ODAC contests, with the season-opener at home on Thursday, November 10, at 7:00 pm against Ferrum. They will follow that with road contests at Eastern Mennonite on November 16 and Guilford on November 19.

W&L’s three-game road stretch marks its longest of the season, and it will conclude on November 22 at Mary Washington. The Generals then return home to play Swarthmore on November 27, before getting back into ODAC play with a home contest against Hollins on November 30.

With the Generals’ schedule not featuring a home stretch longer than two straight games, W&L will get back on the road on December 3 and 6 to play Virginia Wesleyan and Southern Virginia, respectively. The team will then have an extended break and pick back up against York (Pa.) on December 17 at the Elizabethtown Tournament. W&L’s result against York will determine if they play either Elizabethtown or Delaware Valley the following day to conclude the tournament.

Another 11 days off will see the Generals return to action at home on December 29 in a nonconference tilt against Marymount, before the Generals host Bridgewater in ODAC play on January 2. The turn of the calendar has been friendly to the Generals over the past few seasons, as the team has gone on two straight eight-game winning streaks to start a new calendar year, with an active 18-game winning streak in January.

The Generals will travel to Averett on January 4 before hosting Christopher Newport in the team’s final nonconference game of the season. The Captains ended the 2021-22 season ranked seventh in the final WBCA Coaches Poll, after they went 26-1 a season ago with their lone loss coming in the NCAA Round of 16 against then 10th-ranked Trinity (Texas).

W&L will split their final six games of January between home and away, with Roanoke (January 11), Lynchburg (January 21) and Randolph (January 24) at home and Randolph-Macon (January 14), Shenandoah (January 18) and Ferrum (January 28) on the road. The Generals will then play three of the five February games in Holekamp Gym; they will host EMU on February 8, Guilford on February 11 and Shenandoah on February 18 in the regular season finale. Their final two road games will be at Bridgewater on February 1 and Hollins on February 15.

Among the ODAC teams that the Generals will see twice this season (Ferrum, EMU, Guilford, Hollins, Bridgewater, Shenandoah), W&L owned a record of 10-0 during the regular season, on top of a win over Guilford in the ODAC Quarterfinals before a loss to Shenandoah in the semifinals.

Ten teams will qualify for the 2022-23 ODAC Championship Tournament, beginning with a pair of first round contests on February 20, featuring the No. 10 seed at the No. 7, and the No. 9 at No. 8. The winners of those games will meet up with the top six seeds at the Salem Civic Center for the remainder of the championship. The quarterfinals will be played on February 23, semifinals on February 25 and the ODAC title game on February 26.