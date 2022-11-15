W&L Men’s Soccer sent to Kenyon for NCAA Regional Rounds

LEXINGTON, Va. – The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) announced the regional sites for the Round of 16 and Quarterfinals of the Division III Men’s Soccer Championship, and Washington and Lee will travel to Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio.

The 22nd-ranked Generals will face third-ranked Kenyon on Saturday, November 19, at 1:30 pm at Mavec Field. W&L and the Owls will play in the second game of the day, following the Williams vs. Ohio Northern Matchup at 11:00 am. The winners of the two Saturday games will meet on Sunday at 1:00 pm in the NCAA Quarterfinals.

The remaining unbeaten team from the regional site will advance to the NCAA Semifinals, which will be held at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Va., on December 1.

This will be the first meeting between Washington and Lee and Kenyon in men’s soccer. W&L is currently 16-2-4 overall and making its fourth appearance in the Round of 16 in the last five seasons, including three straight fall campaigns. The Owls, who earned an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament after falling in the NCAC title game, are 18-1-1 overall and have won their first two tournament games by a combined score of 10-1 over Greenville and No. 6 Calvin.

After falling in the regular season finale, the Generals’ offense has taken off, scoring 25 goals over the last five games to pull within three of the program’s single-season goals record (70). W&L outscored its opposition in the ODAC Tournament, 15-2, tying the conference’s single-tournament goals record en route to an ODAC title, and has put up five goals in both NCAA Tournament games thus far against Brevard and Muhlenberg.

The trio of Seniors Michael Kutsanzira (Bulawayo, Zimbabwe / Putnam Science Academy (Conn.)) and Samuel Bass (Charlotte, NC / Myers Park) and sophomore Weyimi Agbeyegbe (Atlanta, Ga. / Westminster) have been at the center of W&L’s scoring outburst over the past five games, combining for 38 points on 12 goals and 14 assists. Agbeyegbe leads the group with 17 points on seven goals and three assists, he has scored a goal in all five games and he has at least three points in four of the five contests.

Saturday’s first game in Gambier features Williams and Ohio Northern, who are both coming off dramatic penalty-kick wins in the Round of 32. The Ephs took down top-ranked Messiah, 4-3, following a scoreless 110 minutes of play, while the Polar Bears advanced past North Park, 5-4, also following 110 minutes of scoreless play.

Williams (7-1-11) fell to Defending national Champion Connecticut College in the NESCAC semifinals before winning their first round matchup against NYU by a 2-1 score in overtime. Ohio Northern (13-3-5) also needed an at-large to get into the national tournament after being defeated by Wilmington in the OAC semifinals, 2-1, in overtime. The Polar Bears then advanced past Mt. Aloysius in the NCAA First Round on penalty kicks following a 1-1 draw.

Live stats and live video will be provided for all three games over the course of the weekend.