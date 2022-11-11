W&L Men’s Soccer NCAA Opening Weekend Preview

LEXINGTON, Va. — The 22nd-ranked Washington and Lee men’s soccer team will face off against Brevard in the first round of the NCAA Division III Tournament at Watt Field on Saturday at 1:00 pm in the teams’ first-ever matchup against each other.

W&L is 14-2-4 overall this season and earned the ODAC’s automatic qualification into the tournament after topping Roanoke, 2-1, in the conference championship game on Saturday. The Generals will be making their seventh straight appearance in the NCAA Division III Tournament.

The Generals are coming off their most successful NCAA Tournament trip from a season ago, when they advanced to the NCAA Semifinals for the first time in program history. Through the four games to get to the semifinals, W&L outscored its opponents 14-5, with multiple goals scored in each contest. Their run ended with a 2-1 overtime loss to eventual national champion Connecticut College.

Overall, W&L holds a 9-6-3 all-time record in the NCAA Championship, has advanced past the first round in six of seven appearances and owns three trips to the Sweet 16.

The Tornados are 12-5-3 overall this season and won the USA South title on Saturday by a 2-1 score in double-overtime over William Peace. Brevard’s win in the conference Championship game Secured the team’s first-ever trip to the NCAA Tournament.

The Winner of the W&L vs. Brevard first round game will take on the advancing team between Case Western Reserve and Muhlenberg on Sunday at Watt Field at 3:00 pm. CWRU owns a 10-3-3 overall record and received an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament after finishing second in the University Athletic Association. Muhlenberg is 8-5-7 overall and earned an automatic bid with a win in the Centennial Conference title game on Sunday in a Shootout against Johns Hopkins.

Spectators for this weekend’s games are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance through Ticket Picket. Tickets for kids (3-14), students and senior citizens (65+) are $5 and adult tickets are $10. The W&L Student Affairs office is supporting the attendance by W&L students and will be covering their cost of admission. The purchase of one Saturday ticket will grant access to both first round games, while a Sunday ticket must be purchased for re-entry for the second round.

Live stats and live video will be provided for all three games at Watt Field. The game day program for the weekend is in digital format and can be viewed here, or by scanning QR codes located around Watt Field.