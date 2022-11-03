W&L Men’s Basketball Season Preview

2022-23 Schedule Overview

The Generals will open the season at home with back-to-back home games with Penn State Altoona (November 13, 1 pm) and Mary Baldwin (November 15, 7 pm) in Holekamp Gym.

Next, the Blue and White have their first of three regular-season tournaments with the Susquehanna Tip-off tournament on November 18 and 19. To open the weekend, W&L will face Christopher Newport University at 6 pm on Friday night and compete in either the Championship or consolation game on Saturday against Susquehanna or Lebanon Valley.

The men will compete in Puerto Rico on December 19 and 20 and tip-off against Susquehanna and the Scranton. After the holiday break, Washington and Lee will host Vassar, The College of New Jersey and Mary Washington in the annual W&L Holiday Tournament just before the new year. The first round will be on Thursday, December 29, with the Championship and consolation game taking place on Friday, December 30.

To round out the non-conference schedule, the Blue and White will travel across Rockbridge County to take on Southern Virginia University in the Barn just before the Thanksgiving break. Tip-off will be at 2 pm on Tuesday, November 22 against the cross-town rivals.

The team will see four opponents in home-and-away series this season starting with Hampden-Sydney, in the ODAC opener, on November 27 on the road and will host the Tigers on Saturday, February 18. The H-SC game in Lexington will conclude the regular-season ODAC Schedule.

Virginia Wesleyan, Bridgewater, and Randolph joined H-SC twice on the ’22-23 slate. The Blue and White will travel to the beach on Saturday, January 14, and host the Marlins on Saturday, February 4, at 2 pm The H-SC and VWU series will be “must-watch” contests in the ODAC race as the three teams are separated by just five points in preseason voting.

The Bridgewater Eagles will visit Lexington on January 25 and host the Blue and White on February 8, just two Wednesdays after the initial meeting. Similar to the Eagles-Generals matchup, W&L will see the Wildcats of Randolph twice over the course of 14 days, on the road for February 1 and at home on February 15.

To round out the ODAC schedule, the Generals will host Eastern Mennonite (November 30), Roanoke (December 7), Shenandoah (January 11) and Lynchburg (January 21) in the Richard L. Duchossois Athletics and Recreation Center. Randolph-Macon (December 3), Guilford (January 4), Averett (January 7) and Ferrum (January 18) are the road destinations for this year’s slate.

The Old Dominion Athletic Conference post-season tournament will be hosted in Salem, Va. The quarterfinals for the men’s tournament will take place on Friday, February 24. The Blue and White look to advance to Saturday’s semifinal contest in the Salem Civic Center for the first time since 2019. The Championship contests for both the men’s and Women’s tournament will be it’s Sunday.