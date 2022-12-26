WL lineman Picks USC to play college football

For Elijah Hughes, Dec. 21 was an eventful and productive day the Washington-Liberty High School senior likely won’t forget.

That morning, the standout defensive lineman was the single subject of a detailed and crowded college football Scholarship signing ceremony in the school’s gymnasium. More than 100 attended – teammates, family, friends and former coaches – to watch Hughes sign his national letter of intent to play Division I college football for the University of Southern California Trojans.

Hughes’ father, Kevin, led the ceremony. His mother, Elizabeth, was by his side and brothers Sam and Ben attended.

Hughes is the first WL football player to be offered a Division I football Scholarship in 20 years.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound Hughes chose to play for USC out of some 20 Division I college offers, including the University of Virginia, Virginia Tech and the College of William and Mary in Virginia. Stanford and Duke Universities also made strong pitches for Hughes, who was also an offensive lineman and running back for the Generals in his junior and senior seasons. Ivy League teams showed big interest.

He was recruited by USC as a defensive end. Hughes plans to major in business.

“I chose USC because of a combination of the football program and the school. I like both a lot and believe it will be a good fit for me,” Hughes said. “I will do my best to make you all proud.”

The WL player recently was visited at his family’s Arlington home by USC head Coach Lincoln Riley.

Washington-Liberty head football Coach Josh Shapiro spoke at the signing ceremony, explaining how he realized as a freshman that Hughes would be a special player. He finished his high-school football career with 331 tackles, of which 91 were for losses and 331/2 were sacks. Hughes scored three defensive touchdowns.

For his efforts this past season, Hughes was chosen as the Defensive Player of the Year in the Liberty District and 6D North Region.

“He’s a once-in-a-lifetime student-athlete a Coach gets the opportunity to coach, and he handled the recruiting process with maturity and dignity,” Shapiro said. “Elijah was double-teamed as a junior and triple-teamed as a senior. They changed opponents’ offenses.”

Hughes wore uniform number 56. Going forward, Shapiro said that number will always be assigned to W-L’s best defensive player. He also holds every football weightlifting record at WL.

Justin Bolfek was Hughes’ position coach at Washington-Liberty.

“Elijah was always the model teammate. He’s smart as heck and no one outworked and outhustled him,” Bolfek said.

Football is just one of three sports Hughes plays at Washington-Liberty. He throws the shot and Discus during the spring’s outdoor track and field season. During the current high-school winter campaign, Hughes is the boys basketball team’s starting center. They helped the Generals win a district-tournament title last season and eventually earn a state-tourney berth.

The night of Dec. 21, just hours after his signing ceremony, Hughes had a productive game to help WL defeat the host Oakton Cougars, 81-73, in non-district hoop action, snapping the team’s two-game losing streak. Hughes scored 13 points to go with seven rebounds and one steal.

He is one of the Generals’ leading scorers and rebounders and is a challenge for opponents to handle him inside on both ends of the court.

NOTE: Hughes was a defensive standout for Washington-Liberty, but his final play in high-school football was a short touchdown run this fall in the Generals’ first-round region-tournament playoff loss to Madison.