WKU’s Master of Arts in Folk Studies program facing suspension

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – WKU’s Master of Arts in Folk Studies program is pending suspension, following a decision made by the folk studies Faculty earlier in the month.

The program’s suspension is not official unless approved by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

One WKU alum voiced her opinions about the potential suspension, saying she is worried about what the loss of the Master’s program will mean for the future of all Liberal arts programs.

WKU 2018 graduate, Marisa Williams said, “This program can survive for 50 years, and literally, on the 50th anniversary you’re like ‘You know what? Never mind.’ I think it points to a bigger issue of ‘okay they’re going to cut the Master’s program, but when are they going to cut the whole program?'”

Williams minored in Folklore Studies during her undergraduate years at the university.

She said her folk studies courses taught her an abundance of things.“It can be exactly what you think it is, learning about folklore myth and legends, and then, it can also be things like learning about the development of graffiti in certain parts of the US,” said Williams.

As far as how she has used her knowledge from the program in her day-to-day life as an adult, she explained that it taught her things like interview skills and ways to ask all types of questions to certain groups of people.

Two full-time faculty members are currently teaching the program with eleven students enrolled.

Students currently in the program will be able to complete the courses as intended no matter the decision.

