WKU Women’s Golf begins spring season in Lady Bulldog Championship – WKUHerald.com

WKU Women’s Golf sent eight Golfers to compete in the Lady Bulldog Championship Saturday, Jan. 28 in Athens, Georgia. The event was an individual tournament in which 31 golfers participated from seven different schools.

Georgia, Vanderbilt, Louisville, WKU, Georgia State, Charlotte, and Chattanooga all sent golfers to Athens for the tournament.

The Lady Toppers had a great amount of success in the tournament.

Georgia Golfers took all of the top three spots in the tournament, but WKU was right behind as freshman Sydney Hackett and sophomore Catie Craig tied for fourth. Fifth year Kenlie Barrett finished tied for sixth place.

Each golfer played two rounds of golf totaling 36 holes of golf played overall. Of the 62 total rounds, Hackett recorded one of only four rounds in the field even at par or under. Hackett shot an even 72 in her second round.

Additionally, senior Sarah Arnold finished T14, junior Rachel Rich and sophomore Faith Martin both finished T21, freshman Averi Cline finished 26th and junior Addie Westbrook finished 29th.

T4 Sydney Hackett 77, 72 (149)

T4 Catie Craig 76, 73 (149)

T6 Kenlie Barrett 77, 73 (150)

T14 Sarah Arnold 77, 78 (155)

T21 Rachel Rich 83, 77 (160)

T21 Faith Martin 76, 84 (160)

26 Averi Cline 81, 80 (161)

29 Addie Westbrook 87, 80 (167)

