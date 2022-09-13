WKU Women’s Basketball Releases 2022-23 Slate

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – KU Women’s basketball has announced its full schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season that features 29 total games plus an exhibition that includes 15 games in EA Diddle Arena and 20 Conference USA matchups.

The Lady Toppers unofficially start the season with an exhibition game against Lindsey Wilson in Diddle Arena on Nov. 1. On Nov. 7 WKU opens the season by hosting Vanderbilt in Diddle. It will be the first meeting between the teams since 2013 and the first in Bowling Green since 2012. The Lady Toppers will take on another SEC opponent on Nov. 14 when they travel to Missouri, playing the Tigers for just the third time in series history.

Next, WKU will host Miami (Ohio) on Nov. 21. WKU took on the Redhawks in Oxford last season where the Lady Toppers won on a buzzer beater from Mya Meredith . WKU then travels to Cornell on Nov. 25 for the first ever meeting between the two teams. The Lady Toppers close out November with Lipscomb on the 29th.

WKU travels to Ball State on Dec. 2 and will host Little Rock in Diddle Arena on Dec. 11 for the final home non-conference matchup. WKU played Ball State every season from 2013-20, but took a season off in the series last year. Little Rock was on the WKU schedule in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

A three-game road swing follows with trips to Indiana State (Dec. 14), Cal Baptist (Dec. 21) and the first C-USA game at Rice (Dec. 29). WKU squared off against Indiana State last season, the first meeting in the series since 1990. The Dec. 21 Matchup with Cal Baptist will be the first in program history for WKU. The Lady Toppers will host Middle Tennessee on New Year’s Eve to finish play in December.

The Squad will head to North Texas for a game on Jan. 5 before returning home to host UTSA on Jan. 7. The following week WKU will host UAB on Jan. 11 and then travel to Florida for games against FIU (Jan. 14) and Florida Atlantic (Jan. 16). Louisiana Tech comes to Bowling Green for a game on Jan. 19. WKU travels to Charlotte on Jan. 21. Then FIU (Jan. 26) and Florida Atlantic (Jan. 28) come to Bowling Green for return games.

WKU makes the trip to UTSA (Feb. 2) and UTEP (Feb. 4) before traveling south to Murfreesboro, Tenn. for a Matchup with Middle Tennessee on Feb. 9. WKU will host Charlotte (Feb. 16) and Rice (Feb. 18) before hitting the road for one final regular season road trip of the season at Louisiana Tech (Feb. 23) and at UAB (Feb. 25).

To conclude the regular season, WKU hosts UTEP (March 2) and North Texas (March 4) in the friendly confines of Diddle Arena.

The C-USA Championship will be March 8-11 in Frisco, Texas at The Star.

Streaming information and game times will be announced at a later date. Check

Season tickets for WKU Women’s basketball home games are available for purchase through the WKU Ticket Office (1-800-5-BIGRED).

How to Follow the Lady Toppers: For complete information on Lady Topper Hoops, visit WKUSports.com or follow the program via social media @LadyTopperHoops on Twitter, @LadyTopperHoops on Instagram and on Facebook at facebook.com/WKUWomensBasketball.