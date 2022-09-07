WKU Women’s Basketball Announces Staff Additions

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – WKU Women’s basketball head coach Greg Collins has announced new additions and a promotion within his staff for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

David Walls , previously a Graduate Assistant with the team, has been promoted to Director of Scouting. His primary duties will include film breakdown of the Lady Toppers and opposing teams and managing advanced statistical analysis.

“David is a great example of working your way into coaching,” said Collins. “He is a positive, enthusiastic basketball junkie. David has proven his willingness to help the team anyway he can. He’s been a practice player, a manager, a Graduate Assistant coach, and now our Scouting Coordinator. He has great insight into the analytics and Scouting aspects of our game. Plus, I think he can make more trick shots than the rest of the staff.”

Walls has been part of Collins’ staff the last three seasons and was previously a team manager during his time as a student on The Hill.

“I am incredibly grateful that Coach Collins has given me the opportunity to be a part of this staff,” said Walls. “I came to WKU in 2012 and have called Bowling Green home ever since. The fact that I get to do a job that I love with a great group of people here in BG means the world to me.”

Mike Moses has been named the Director of Recruiting with the team. He will oversee recruiting efforts for WKU and organize all campus visits.

“I couldn’t be more excited to add Coach Moses to our staff,” said Collins. “Coach Mo has been a successful Coach in college, high school, and the summer AAU circuit. His experience with identifying young players and helping players through the recruiting process will be impactful for our team. He has great energy and enthusiasm and connects with people . I’m so glad he and his daughter, Aadriana, are part of our family!”

Moses was the head girls basketball Coach at St. Pauls High School in St. Pauls, North Carolina for the last five years. His teams went 97-24 during his time as head coach, including a 67-3 mark in the last three seasons. His teams won conference championships in each of those three seasons. Before St. Pauls, Moses was an Assistant Coach with Fayetteville State men’s basketball, where he also played. He also coached the AAU team Carolina Flames the last few years in the Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL), which is considered the top league in AAU.

Moses’ father played college basketball at Florida and St. John’s, leading the Red Storm to the Final Four in 1984-85. He went on to be an Assistant Coach in men’s basketball at Maine, Xavier, Delaware and Rutgers.

“I’m so blessed that Coach Collins believed in me enough to give me this opportunity at WKU,” said Moses. “It’s been my dream to be a college basketball Coach and what better place to do it than Western Kentucky University. I’m ready to do whatever needs to be done to help the program continue to be successful.”

Eric Lindsey has been named a Graduate Assistant with the team. Lindsey will assist the head coach, Assistant coaches and other staff members with practice planning, player work outs along with graphic design and photography related to recruiting.

“Eric is a slam dunk as a Graduate Assistant coach,” said Collins. “We are so Lucky to have a young man who has played college ball, including some international experience, and has already been a winning high school coach. Coach Eric, or “E”, has a great drive to grow and learn. He is a highly creative young man, helping our recruiting with his tremendous photography skills and ability to create fun, unique graphics.”

Lindsey most recently was the head girls basketball Coach at Northern High School in Calvert County, Maryland. Lindsey played college basketball at Washington Adventist University in Takoma Park, Maryland.

“I’m extremely grateful to Coach Collins for giving me this opportunity,” said Lindsey. “I’m excited to be with the Lady Toppers and contribute however I can.”

These additions complete Collins’ staff for the upcoming season. The new additions will be alongside current Assistant coaches Monk of Jhasm , Ivy Woodcock and Temeka Johnson and joins the previously announced Graduate Assistant Whitney Creech .

