WKU volleyball’s selection show watch party announced

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – After securing its third at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament in program history, WKU Volleyball is excited to announce that this year’s NCAA Selection Show Watch party will take place at Double Dogs in Bowling Green, Sunday, Nov. 27. Fans are welcome to join the team for the 6:30 pm CT show on ESPN2, with the party starting at 5:30 pm

The final Travis Hudson Coaches Show of the year will coincide with the bracket announcement for a Selection Show Special that goes live at 6 pm and will last until approximately 7:30 pm Brad Klein will be joined by several guests in person and virtually for all things NCAA and WKU Volleyball related. The show will stream live on WKU Athletics’ Facebook page.

A limited amount of 2022 season posters will be available for fans.

Since claiming the regular season title in Conference USA two weeks ago, WKU now owns 15 of 18 possible championships in the league. Now claiming a 28-3 mark on the season, WKU is steady at No. 21 in the latest AVCA Coaches Poll.

WKU Volleyball has now advanced to the NCAA Tournament in 11 of the past 13 seasons. In total, Hudson has led the program to 15 Appearances in The Dance, 12 by automatic bids.

First and second-round play of the 2022 NCAA Tournament will take place either Thursday and Friday, Dec. 1 and 2, or Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2 and 3. In total, 16 non-predetermined campuses will host the opening rounds of The Dance before the field narrows to just four hosts the following week. The NCAA Semifinals and Finals will take place in Omaha, Nebraska, on Thursday, Dec. 15, and Saturday, Dec. 17.

