WKU Volleyball super Seniors reflect on their Careers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – The WKU volleyball season came to an end this weekend after losing to Kentucky in the second round. For fifth year players Lauren Matthews and Katie Isenbarger it was the last time they got to put on a WKU jersey.

“I’m just grateful that I got the opportunity to come back my fifth year and be coached by Travis Hudson. I’m just super grateful to have the kind of kids that we have on our team,” Matthews said. “

There is such a Unity that a lot of teams across the country in college volleyball do not have. It’s truly a sisterhood and we always call ourselves a band of Sisters and that’s truly what it is so I’m just Grateful that I got to be coached by Travis Hudson and our staff.”

For her career, Matthews has totaled 1882 kills and 530 blocks.

“As I look back and think about my decision to come here…just how god had his hand in all of it,” Isenbarger said. “I was meant to come to Western Kentucky and I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

“There’s really not one [memory] that sticks out to me to be honest…it’s the Everyday that you remember. The practices, the talking in the locker room, having sleepovers with your teammates,” Isenbarger said.

For her career, Isenbarger totaled 817 kills, 56 service aces, and 444 total blocks.

“I don’t wanna hear all this stuff about ‘kids are different these days’ and that ‘they don’t value’…yeah they do…yeah they do. You find the right ones…you love them, care about them, push them…but you love them,” head Coach Travis Hudson said. “Everything that we all love about college athletics can still be a part of college athletics. And these two are Absolute Shining examples of that.”

During their time as a part of the WKU Volleyball team, they won 132 games, four Conference USA regular season championships, three Conference USA Tournament Championships, five NCAA Tournament games but also gained one big family in the process.

Lauren is majoring in agricultural business. Katie earned her bachelor’s degree in sport management in December 2021 and is working towards a Master’s degree in Recreation and sport administration.

