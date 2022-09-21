WKU Volleyball begins conference Slate this week – WKUHerald.com

WKU Volleyball (12-2) has finished its non-conference schedule and is looking forward to facing Conference USA rivals over the next few weeks.

Head Coach Travis Hudson spoke to the media Monday to address the many challenges that await. Hudson said he likes where his team is at.

“I like where our team is. I think we’ve taken a really, really challenging schedule and given ourselves a chance to build RPI, and build our team really,” Hudson said. “I feel good about where we are.”

The Hilltoppers kick off their conference play on the road, taking on UAB and Middle Tennessee. The Blazers have had a slow start to the season so far sitting at 5-7, putting them in the bottom third of the conference.

Despite the record, Hudson and his team understand that rivalries bring out the best in teams. When asked about the challenge of these games, Hudson emphasized how competitive they will be.

“These two are probably our closest rivals and UAB, Middle Tennessee, everything seems competitive no matter what it is,” Hudson said. “Two really well-coached teams at the beginning of the conference season […] for us to have to go on the road against these regional rivals and fight to get to the top of this league, I think is a big big challenge.”

Hudson has the utmost confidence in his team, but he understands that the conference play road ahead may not be the smoothest he’s experienced.

“You’ve heard me say it a bunch. I mean, we were a vulnerable team. We have weaknesses and we were young in places,” Hudson said. “So look, I highly doubt that you’ll see us go undefeated through the conference schedule this year […] this could be a team that has a head-scratcher loss somewhere in there.”

The Hilltoppers take on UAB on Friday, Sept. 23 and then move to Murfreesboro, Tennessee, to take on the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders Saturday, Sept. 24.

