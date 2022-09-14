WKU Soccer Travels to LA Tech for C-USA Opener

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — WKU Soccer will travel to Louisiana Tech for the Conference USA opener on Thursday, Sept. 15. The match is set for a 7 pm start.

Game Info

WKU (3-3-2) at Louisiana Tech (2-5-1)

Thursday, Sept. 15 | 7 p.m

Ruston, La. | Robert Mack Caruthers Field

Watch: CUSA TV | Live Stats

WKU Notes

WKU is on the backend of a 3-match road swing going into Thursday’s Tilt at Louisiana Tech. The Lady Toppers earned a 1-0 shutout win at Arkansas State and battled in a 2-1 loss at then No. 9 Ole Miss in last week’s road trip.

WKU has scored nine total goals so far this season, coming from eight different goal scorers. Kayla Meyer is the only Lady Topper with multiple goals this season with two. Katie Erwin , Lily Drum , Brooke Sleeve , Anna Isger , Avery Christopher , Kendall King and Seaich have all also found the back of the net. Erwin leads the team with two assists on the season while Meyer, Rummo, Seaich, Ansley Cate and Olivia Kucharyski each have one.

is the only Lady Topper with multiple goals this season with two. , , , , , and Seaich have all also found the back of the net. Erwin leads the team with two assists on the season while Meyer, Rummo, Seaich, and each have one. The WKU defense has given up only six goals in eight matches on the season, which is the second fewest of any team in the conference. The team has four shut outs on the season, which is tied for the second most in C-USA.

Bach is tied for the lead in C-USA with three shut outs on the season, which ranks 38th nationally. She is also tied for the best goals against average at 0.80, and has the second best save percentage in the league at 78.6 percent.

WKU went 3-3-2 through non-conference play against a schedule that ranks 18th nationally in opponent win percentage. Two of WKU’s opponents were ranked at the time of the match and the slate included three Power Five teams. The Lady Toppers notched wins against Union, Kentucky and Arkansas State and tied Tennessee Tech and Belmont.

Series History

WKU and Louisiana Tech have met only four times in series history with two matches coming in Bowling Green and two in Ruston.

The Lady Toppers are 0-2 against the Lady Techsters in Ruston, but own a 2-0 record against them in Bowling Green.

The last meeting between the two teams was Sept. 29, 2019 in Bowling Green when WKU earned a 2-1 win in double overtime.

Louisiana Tech Notes

The Lady Techsters notched wins against Murray State and Abilene Christian earlier in the season and tied UL Lafayette.

Flavie Dube leads the team in goals scored with two on the year. Riley Bonadie is the squad’s leading assist earner with two.

Sydnee Korchak has started all but one match in goal for Louisiana Tech. She has a 1.57 goals against average on the season.

Up Next

The Lady Toppers return home to host UTEP on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 6 pm and will take on North Texas on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 1 pm at the WKU Soccer Complex.

How to follow the Lady Toppers: For complete information on WKU Lady Topper Soccer, visit WKUSports.com or follow the program via social media @WKU_Soccer on Twitter and Instagram.