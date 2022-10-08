WKU Soccer shutout Golden Panthers; Newsom scores first career goal – WKUHerald.com

WKU soccer ( 5-5-3, 2-2-1 C-USA) shutout the Florida International University Golden Panthers ( 2-6-3, 0-3-3 C-USA) 1-0 Friday night at the FIU Soccer Stadium in Miami, Florida.

“FIU is a very good team and we have the utmost respect for their program,” said head coach Jason Neidell. “What a Joy to see Kenlee Newcom score her first career goal after the injury hardships that she has faced. I’m just really proud of our players. This was a very big win for our team.”

Fifth year senior goalkeeper Alexis Bach had an amazing performance against the Golden Panthers. Bach had seven saves and kept the Golden Panthers scoreless through 90 minutes. The Hilltoppers had a very solid showing offensively. They tallied 11 shots and five corner kicks through 90 minutes. WKU also played a very physical brand of soccer in the match, tallying 11 fouls in the contest.

The first half was controlled by the Golden Panthers offense. FIU put the pressure on the Hilltopper defense as they totaled seven shots in the first half. WKU felt the pressure put on their defensive half and were called for five fouls throughout the first 45.

Goalie Alexis Bach put the Hilltoppers on her back with her first three saves and kept the match scoreless through the first 45 minutes. The Hilltopper offense was also able to get their fair share of shots in the half with four.

WKU came out of Halftime ultra aggressive on offense. The Hilltoppers had five shots in the first 15 minutes of the half. WKU continued to gather momentum and finally drew first blood in the 70th minute when redshirt sophomore Kenlee Newcom scored her first career goal of the season for the Hilltoppers.

FIU put a lot of pressure on the WKU defense in the final stretch of the match. They had five shots in the final 12 minutes, but Alexis Bach continued her Spectacular performance and saved four of the five shots to keep the golden Panthers off the board.

The Hilltoppers will be back home at the WKU soccer complex Thursday against Florida Atlantic University at 6 pm CT.

Sports Reporter Jake McMahon be reached at [email protected]