WKU Soccer Set to Host UTEP on Thursday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — WKU Soccer Returns to WKU Soccer Complex on Thursday for the first time since Sept. 4. The Lady Toppers will host UTEP at 6 pm Admission is free.

Game Info

WKU (3-4-2, 0-1-0 C-USA) vs. UTEP (3-4-3, 0-0-2)

Thursday, Sept. 22 | 6 p.m

Bowling Green, Ky. | WKU Soccer Complex

Watch: HSSN on Facebook | Live Stats

WKU Notes

WKU had only one match to kick off C-USA play last week. The Lady Toppers traveled down to Louisiana Tech for a Thursday night match that ended in a 1-0 loss.

WKU has scored nine total goals so far this season, coming from eight different goal scorers. Kayla Meyer is the only Lady Topper with multiple goals this season with two. Katie Erwin , Lily Drum , Brooke Sleeve , Anna Isger , Avery Christopher , Kendall King and Seaich have all also found the back of the net. Erwin leads the team with two assists on the season while Meyer, Rummo, Seaich, Ansley Cate and Olivia Kucharyski each have one.

is the only Lady Topper with multiple goals this season with two. , , , , , and Seaich have all also found the back of the net. Erwin leads the team with two assists on the season while Meyer, Rummo, Seaich, and each have one. The WKU defense has given up only seven goals in nine matches on the season, which is the second fewest of any team in the conference. The team has four shut outs on the season, which is the third most in C-USA.

Bach has the best goals against average in the league at 0.82 goals allowed per game. Her three clean sheets rank second in the conference and her 78.1 save percentage is also second best in C-USA.

WKU went 3-3-2 through non-conference play. Two of WKU’s opponents were ranked at the time of the match and the slate included three Power Five teams. The Lady Toppers notched wins against Union, Kentucky and Arkansas State and tied Tennessee Tech and Belmont.

Series History

WKU and UTEP have met five times in the series history. The series is split between the two teams at 2-2-1.

The Lady Toppers are 1-2 against UTEP in Bowling Green all-time.

The two teams last played on Oct. 17, 2021 in Bowling Green and the Miners came away with a 2-0 win.

UTEP Notes

The Miners started off C-USA play with a pair of draws against FIU and Louisiana Tech at home. The match against FIU was a scoreless tie while the Louisiana Tech match was 2-2.

Tessa Carlin leads the team with four goals and two assists for 10 points on the season.

Mariah Scott has played all 15 matches in goal for the Miners and has a 1.50 goals against average on the season along with four clean sheets.

Charity of the Match

All this season WKU Soccer is partnering with local charities to raise awareness and funds at home matches.

This week’s Charity is the Buddy House. The Lady Toppers will be taking up donations for the organization at both the UTEP and North Texas matches this week.

The Buddy House is a non-profit organization benefiting the lives of individuals with Down Syndrome.

Up Next

The Lady Toppers will host North Texas on Sunday at 1 pm at the WKU Soccer Complex.

How to follow the Lady Toppers: For complete information on WKU Lady Topper Soccer, visit WKUSports.com or follow the program via social media @WKU_Soccer on Twitter and Instagram.