WKU Soccer Set to Host Kentucky on Thursday Night

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — WKU Soccer will take on in-state foe Kentucky on Thursday night at the WKU Soccer Complex at 7 pm Admission to all WKU Soccer home games are free to fans.

Game Info

WKU (1-2-1) vs. Kentucky (4-0-0)

Thursday, Sept. 1 | 7 pm | Free admission

WKU Soccer Complex

Watch: ESPN+ | Live Stats

WKU Notes

WKU has scored six total goals so far this season, coming from six different goal scorers. Katie Erwin , Lily Drum , Kayla Meyer , Brooke Sleeve , Anna Isger and Avery Christopher have all found the back of the net. Meyer and Rummo along with Aspen Seach and Olivia Kucharyski have each notched an assist on the season as well.

, , , , and have all found the back of the net. Meyer and Rummo along with and have each notched an assist on the season as well. The Lady Toppers were picked to finish second in Conference USA by the league’s coaches in the preseason poll. Three WKU student-athletes were named to the Preseason All-Conference Team in Amber Barnett , Lyric Schmidt and Katie Erwin .

, and . The Lady Toppers return all but three starters from the 2021 season, including United Soccer Coaches All-Region Third Team members Lyric Schmidt and Katie Erwin .

and . The Lady Toppers finished last season 10-5-1 overall and 5-2-1 in league play, good for a second-place finish in the East division.

The 2022 slate includes 18 regular season matches, two exhibitions, 10 conference games and nine home matches.

Erwin was tied as WKU’s leading goal scorer in 2021 with four goals on the season and led the team in points with four assists.

Series History

WKU and Kentucky have played five times in program history with three ties and two Kentucky wins.

The Wildcats have played in Bowling Green only one other time. The two sides squared off in 2005 at the WKU Soccer Complex and tied, 1-1.

The most recent meeting came in 2019 in Lexington. The two teams tied 0-0.

Kentucky Notes

Kentucky is off to its best start since 2012 with a 4-0-0 record. The Wildcats started the season with wins against Miami (Ohio), Ball State, UT Martin and Purdue.

Jordyn Rhodes paces the Kentucky team with three goals on the season along with an assist for seven total points.

Up Next

The Lady Toppers will host Belmont on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 1 pm at the WKU Soccer Complex.

How to follow the Lady Toppers: For complete information on WKU Lady Topper Soccer, visit WKUSports.com or follow the program via social media @WKU_Soccer on Twitter and Instagram.