WKU Soccer Set For Sunday Afternoon Matchup Against North Texas

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — WKU Soccer closes out the week with a tilt against North Texas at the WKU Soccer Complex on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 1 pm Admission to all WKU Soccer home matches is free.

Game Info

WKU (4-4-2, 1-1-0 C-USA) vs. North Texas (6-4-1, 2-1-0)

Sunday, Sept. 25 | 1 p.m

Bowling Green, Ky. | WKU Soccer Complex

Watch: HSSN on Facebook | Live Stats

WKU Notes

The Lady Toppers kept their home unbeaten streak going with a 1-0 win against UTEP on Thursday. So far this season, WKU is 3-0-1 at the WKU Soccer Complex.

WKU has scored 10 total goals so far this season, coming from eight different goal scorers. Kayla Meyer and Lily Drum each have two on the season. Katie Erwin , Brooke Sleeve , Anna Isger , Avery Christopher , Kendall King and Seaich have all also found the back of the net. Erwin leads the team with three assists on the season while Meyer, Rummo, Seaich, Ansley Cate and Olivia Kucharyski each have one.

and each have two on the season. , , , , and Seaich have all also found the back of the net. Erwin leads the team with three assists on the season while Meyer, Rummo, Seaich, and each have one. The WKU defense has given up only seven goals in 10 matches on the season, which is tied for the fewest in the conference. The team has five shut outs on the season, which is also tied for the most in C-USA. So far, WKU has yet to give up a goal at the WKU Soccer Complex this season – posting four shutouts in four home matches.

Goalkeeper Alexis Bach has the best goals against average in the league at 0.74 goals allowed per game. Her four clean sheets are tied for the most in the conference and 35th nationally. Her 78.8 save percentage is second best in C-USA.

has the best goals against average in the league at 0.74 goals allowed per game. Her four clean sheets are tied for the most in the conference and 35th nationally. Her 78.8 save percentage is second best in C-USA. WKU went 3-3-2 through non-conference play. Two of WKU’s opponents were ranked at the time of the match and the slate included three Power Five teams. The Lady Toppers notched wins against Union, Kentucky and Arkansas State and tied Tennessee Tech and Belmont.

Series History

WKU and North Texas have played 22 times in series history. The Mean Green own a 14-6-2 advantage against the Lady Toppers.

In Bowling Green, WKU is 6-3-1 against North Texas.

The two teams last played on Oct. 18, 2019 in Denton and the Mean Green came away with a 2-0 win.

North Texas Notes

With six points in conference play (wins = 3 points, ties = 1 point, losses = 0 points), North Texas is in a three-way tie for first place in the league alongside Rice and UAB.

The Mean Green have wins against Charlotte and Middle Tennessee and a loss against Florida Atlantic so far in conference play.

North Texas is the top goal-scoring team in C-USA, averaging 2.73 goals per game.

Olivia Klein also leads the league in goals with eight on the season. She also has four assists on the season, for a conference-leading 20 points.

Charity of the Match

All this season WKU Soccer is partnering with local charities to raise awareness and funds at home matches.

This week’s Charity is the Buddy House. The Lady Toppers will be taking up donations for the organization at the match.

The Buddy House is a non-profit organization benefiting the lives of individuals with Down Syndrome.

Up Next

The Lady Toppers will travel to Middle Tennessee on Sunday, Oct. 2 for a 5 pm Matchup with the Blue Raiders.

How to follow the Lady Toppers: For complete information on WKU Lady Topper Soccer, visit WKUSports.com or follow the program via social media @WKU_Soccer on Twitter and Instagram.