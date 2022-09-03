WKU Soccer Faces Off Against Belmont Sunday Afternoon

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — WKU Soccer will host Belmont on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 1 pm at the WKU Soccer Complex.

Game Info

WKU (2-2-1) vs. Belmont (1-1-2)

Sunday, Sept. 4 | 1 pm | Free admission

WKU Soccer Complex

Watch: HSSN on Facebook | Live Stats

WKU Notes

The Lady Toppers shut out Kentucky, 1-0, on Thursday night. Aspen Seach scored the game-winning goal in the first half on a long-distance strike. It was goalkeeper Alexis Bach’s first clean sheet of the season and the defense’s second of the year.

scored the game-winning goal in the first half on a long-distance strike. It was goalkeeper first clean sheet of the season and the defense’s second of the year. WKU has scored seven total goals so far this season, coming from seven different goal scorers. Katie Erwin , Lily Drum , Kayla Meyer , Brooke Sleeve , Anna Isger , Avery Christopher and Seaich have all found the back of the net. Meyer, Rummo and Seaich along with Olivia Kucharyski have each notched an assist on the season as well.

, , , , , and Seaich have all found the back of the net. Meyer, Rummo and Seaich along with have each notched an assist on the season as well. The WKU defense is holding teams to a 0.80 goals against average (GAA), which is second in Conference USA. Bach has a 0.89 GAA on the season.

The Lady Toppers were picked to finish second in Conference USA by the league’s coaches in the preseason poll. Three WKU student-athletes were named to the Preseason All-Conference Team in Amber Barnett , Lyric Schmidt and Katie Erwin .

Series History

WKU and Belmont have played seven times in series history and the Lady Toppers own a 6-0-1 record against the Bruins.

The Lady Toppers have won three straight in the series, including a 1-0 win in Nashville last season.

Belmont Notes

The Bruins have a 1-1-2 record so far this season with a win against Union (Tenn.), ties against Middle Tennessee and IUPUI, and a loss against North Alabama.

Anna Sweeney leads Belmont in goals with two on the season.

Sarah Doyle has started four games in goal for the Bruins. She owns a .800 goals against average on the season with one shut out.

Up Next

The Lady Toppers will hit the road for three straight matches, traveling to Ole Miss, Arkansas State and Louisiana Tech.

WKU will be back home on Sept. 22 to host UTEP.

How to follow the Lady Toppers: For complete information on WKU Lady Topper Soccer, visit WKUSports.com or follow the program via social media @WKU_Soccer on Twitter and Instagram.