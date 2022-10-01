WKU Soccer Faces Middle Tennessee on Sunday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — WKU Soccer takes on Middle Tennessee on Sunday evening in Murfreesboro in the Lone match of the week for the Lady Toppers. The match is set for a 5 pm start time.

Game Info

WKU (4-5-2, 1-2-0 C-USA) at Middle Tennessee (2-6-1, 0-2-0 C-USA)

Sunday, Oct. 2 | 5 p.m

Murfreesboro, Tenn. | Dean A. Hayes Track & Soccer Stadium

Watch: ESPN+ | Live Stats

WKU Notes

The Lady Toppers split a pair of matches last week, defeating UTEP, 1-0, and then falling to North Texas, 1-0.

WKU has scored 10 total goals so far this season, coming from eight different goal scorers. Kayla Meyer and Lily Drum each have two on the season. Katie Erwin , Brooke Sleeve , Anna Isger , Avery Christopher , Kendall King and Seaich have all also found the back of the net. Erwin leads the team with three assists on the season while Meyer, Rummo, Seaich, Ansley Cate and Olivia Kucharyski each have one.

The WKU defense has given up only eight goals in 11 matches on the season, which is tied for the fewest in the conference.

Goalkeeper Alexis Bach has the second best goals against average in the league at 0.762 goals allowed per game. Her four clean sheets are tied for the second most in the conference and 59th nationally. Her 77.8 save percentage is second best in C-USA.

WKU went 3-3-2 through non-conference play. Two of WKU's opponents were ranked at the time of the match and the slate included three Power Five teams. The Lady Toppers notched wins against Union, Kentucky and Arkansas State and tied Tennessee Tech and Belmont.

Series History

WKU and Middle Tennessee have played 21 times in series history. The Lady Toppers are 9-6-6 all-time against the Blue Raiders, but Middle Tennessee owns a 6-3-2 record against WKU in Murfreesboro.

The two teams last played on Sept. 19, 2021 in Bowling Green and the Lady Toppers came away with a 2-1 win. Lyric Schmidt scored her first career goal in that match and Avery Jacobsen scored what would prove to be the game-winner.

Middle Tennessee Notes

The Blue Raiders are searching for their first C-USA win after dropping matches to UAB and North Texas to open the conference slate.

The offense is led by three different Middle Tennessee players with two goals each. Lauren Spaanstra leads the Squad with three assists.

Hannah Sudder is the starting keeper for the Blue Raiders. She has a 2.11 goals against average.

Up Next

The Lady Toppers will travel to FIU next week for a Friday night matchup in Miami.

How to follow the Lady Toppers: For complete information on WKU Lady Topper Soccer, visit WKUSports.com or follow the program via social media @WKU_Soccer on Twitter and Instagram.