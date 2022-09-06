WKU Soccer Duo Earns C-USA Weekly Honors

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Two members of the WKU Soccer team have earned Weekly honors from Conference USA, as announced by the league on Tuesday. Alexis Bach has been named C-USA Goalkeeper of the Week while Aspen Seach was tabbed Defensive Player of the Week for the conference.

Seaich scored the game-winning goal in a 1-0 win against Kentucky on Thursday, Sept. 1. The Hooper, Utah native had the ball sent back to her from an attempted clear by the Wildcats on a WKU corner kick. She launched a shot from about 25 yards out and placed the ball in the upper left corner of the net, just out of the reach of the Kentucky keeper. It was her first career goal as a Lady Topper.

Bach posted two clean sheets on the week with the 1-0 win against Kentucky and a 0-0 tie with Belmont. The Lowville, New York native made five saves in the win against the Wildcats and stopped many more dangerous scoring situations by stopping the play before a shot was attempted against both teams. Bach is tied for the lead in C-USA with two shut outs on the season, has the best save percentage in the league at 78.9 percent and has the second goals against average at 0.73.

The WKU defense that includes Seaich and Bach have given up only four goals on the season in six matches, which is the second fewest of any team in the conference. The team has three shut outs on the season, which is tied for the second most in C-USA.

Seaich, Bach and the Lady Toppers will be back in action this week on the road. WKU takes on Ole Miss on Thursday, Sept. 8 in Oxford, Mississippi and then faces Arkansas State on Sunday, Sept. 11 in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

