WKU men’s basketball holds open practice event, NBA Scouts in attendance

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – The WKU men’s basketball team held an open practice for Scouts on Thursday for the first time in over two years. There were 15 NBA Scouts in attendance at the event. These teams included the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Hilltopper basketball team was able to showcase the revamped 2022 roster including Kentucky transfer Dontaie Allen, Boise State transfer Emmanuel Akot, and Indiana transfer Khristian Lander.

Over the years, WKU has struggled with transfer issues and players not being eligible to start the season. Head Coach Rick Stansbury confirmed that all players, including Jordan Rawls, are eligible.

Stansbury was pleased with what he saw on the court Thursday. He says, “Listen, I like my whole team. Maybe some guys do some things better than others, but the thing I look for at this time of the year is effort and attitude, and everybody gave me everything they had. You can see the individual guys, you know, their abilities to go make plays. The Dave’s and JMar’s, you always gonna talk about them. Rawls can go make plays. Landers can make plays. I thought the young freshman was who’s really good not to have done anything for a year. That was Fallou. So you know, a lot of different people do different things, but overall I was pleased with everybody.”

The Hilltopper men’s and Women’s basketball teams will kick off their seasons at Topper Tipoff in Diddle Arena on Oct. 18th at 6:30 PM

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.