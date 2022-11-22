WJ Golf Creates Life Like Experiences with the Help of LG Screens—Here’s How

In the Chicago suburb of Buffalo Grove, IL, an innovative company is hard at work disrupting the virtual golf industry with a custom-designed turnkey solution that combines sophisticated big data analytics and the latest short-throw laser projectors from LG Business Solutions (opens in new tab)which includes technology that gives players an experience so realistic that golf pros have started using it to give lessons.

When owner Won Cho founded the company with business partner Jason Jung in 2019, their first act was to find the right Simulator solution with excellent hardware and software, leading them to sign a deal with South Korea-based UDR Simulators to be the exclusive US Distributor . Once WJ Golf’s Simulator was installed and put to use in the clubhouse at a local golf club, enabling the club to stay open all winter for year-round play, guests, and players marveled at the 16×10-foot projection screen. Cho, however, saw it differently.

