Wizards vs. Thunder odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Nov. 16 predictions from proven computer models

The Washington Wizards will try to extend their four-game winning streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night. Washington has won all four of those games by at least eight points, including Sunday’s 102-92 win over Memphis. Meanwhile, Oklahoma City had its two-game winning streak snapped in a loss at Boston on Monday.

Tipoff is set for 7 pm ET. Washington is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Wizards vs. Thunder odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 226.5.

Wizards vs. Thunder spread: Wizards -4.5

Wizards vs. Thunder over/under: 226 points

Wizards vs. Thunder money line: Washington -190, Oklahoma City +158

Featured Game | Washington Wizards vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Why the Wizards can cover

Washington is playing its best basketball of the season, rattling off four straight wins, including the first three of its six-game homestand. Kristaps Porzingis scored 25 points while Deni Avdija notched a career-high 21 points in a win over Memphis on Sunday. The Wizards have been lighting up the scoreboard from long range, knocking down 35 3-pointers over their last two outings, hitting at a 46% clip.

Avdija has scored in double figures in each of his past three games, giving Washington an additional scoring threat to go along with Porzingis, Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma. Beal, who is averaging a team-best 21.6 points per game, has missed the last five games due to the NBA’s health and safety protocol, but the three-time All-Star is expected to return on Wednesday. Washington has covered the spread in seven straight games against Western Conference teams, while Oklahoma City is 3-13 in its last 16 road games.

Why the Thunder can cover

Oklahoma City has been scoring at a high rate as well, averaging 132.8 points per game over its past four outings. Star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 37 points in each of the past two games, including a 145-135 win over the Knicks on Sunday. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.5 points, 5.8 assists and 2.1 steals per game, which are all team-highs.

Point guard Josh Giddey has been a key contributor as well, averaging 14.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists. Oklahoma City has been undervalued when these teams have squared off recently, covering the spread in four of the last five meetings. The Wizards are coming off wins over the Mavericks, Jazz and Grizzlies, making this a letdown spot on the schedule.

How to make Thunder vs. Wizards Picks

