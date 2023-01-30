Wizards vs. Spurs odds, line, spread: 2023 NBA picks, Jan. 30 predictions from proven computer models

The San Antonio Spurs will be looking to snap their five-game losing streak when they face the Washington Wizards on Monday night. San Antonio came up short against Phoenix in overtime on Saturday, losing in a 128-118 final. Washington is trending in the opposite direction, riding a five-game winning streak following its 113-103 win at New Orleans its last time out.

Tipoff is set for 8 pm ET. Washington is favored by 6 points in the latest Spurs vs. Wizards odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 239.

Spurs vs. Wizards spread: Spurs +6

Spurs vs. Wizards over/under: 239 points

Spurs vs. Wizards money line: San Antonio +185, Washington -225

Featured Game | San Antonio Spurs vs. Washington Wizards

Why the Spurs can cover

The miles are starting to pile up for Washington, which is on the road for the fourth consecutive game. The Wizards have been without big man Kristaps Porzingis for three straight games due to a sprained left ankle, and he could be slowed down by that issue on Monday night. San Antonio put up a strong fight against Phoenix on Saturday, as it rallied from an 11-point deficit entering the fourth quarter.

Keldon Johnson had a three-point play with 47.8 seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime, but the Spurs came up short in the extra period. Johnson led the Spurs with a team-high 34 points, while Jeremy Sochan scored a career-high 30 points. San Antonio has covered the spread in seven of the last eight meetings between these teams, and it has covered the spread in four of the last five matchups.

Why the Wizards can cover

Washington is playing its best basketball of the season, riding a five-game winning streak coming into this game. The Wizards notched a 113-103 win against New Orleans on Saturday, as Daniel Gafford led the way with a season-high 21 points. They were outstanding on the glass, out-rebounding the Pelicans 53-42 and grabbing 13 offensive rebounds.

San Antonio has lost 10 of its last 11 games and is going to have trouble recovering emotionally from its overtime loss to Phoenix. The Spurs are just two games ahead of Houston at the bottom of the Western Conference standings and have only covered the spread once in their last five games.

