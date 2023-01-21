Wizards vs Magic Pick – NBA Predictions & Odds 1/21/23

Orlando Magic (16-28) vs. Washington Wizards (19-26)

January 21, 2023 7:00 pm EDT

The Line: Washington Wizards -6; Over/Under: –

The Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards meet Saturday in NBA action at the Capital One Arena. Let’s preview this game and give out a pick and prediction.

The Orlando Magic Preview

The Orlando Magic are averaging 110.5 points on 46.9 percent shooting and allowing 114.3 points on 47.3 percent shooting. Paolo Banchero is averaging 21.1 points and 3.8 assists, while Franz Wagner is averaging 20.3 points and 3.9 rebounds. Wendall Carter Jr. is the third double-digit scorer and Markelle Fultz is grabbing 4.1 rebounds. The Orlando Magic are shooting 34.3 percent from beyond the arc and 79.1 percent from the free throw line. The Orlando Magic are allowing 34.1 percent shooting from deep and are grabbing 42.9 rebounds per game.

The Washington Wizards Preview

The Washington Wizards are averaging 111.9 points on 47.9 percent shooting and allowing 113.2 points on 46.3 percent shooting. Bradley Beal is averaging 22.7 points and 3.5 rebounds, while Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 22.2 points and 2.4 assists. Kyle Kuzma is the third double-digit scorer, and Rui Hachimura is grabbing 4.2 rebounds. The Washington Wizards are shooting 34.5 percent from beyond the arc and 77.7 percent from the free throw line. The Washington Wizards are allowing 36.1 percent shooting from deep and are grabbing 44.1 rebounds per game.

Trends

The Magic are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 road games and 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games overall. The Wizards are 4-9 ATS in their last 13 home games and 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games overall. The over is 5-1 in Magic last 6 Saturday games. The over is 4-1-1 in Wizards last 6 home games. The Magic are 5-1 ATS in the last 6 meetings in Washington.

Randy’s Free Pick

The Washington Wizards should be favored at home, but this is a lot of chalk for a below average team that gets outscored at home by an average of 1 point. The Magic have had great covering success on the road and despite the losses they lose by an average of just 3.8 points. The Magic compete regardless of the results. Give me the points.