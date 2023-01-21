Wizards vs. Magic odds, line: 2023 NBA picks, Jan. 21 predictions from proven computer models

Get ready for a Southeast Division battle as the Washington Wizards and the Orlando Magic will face off at 7 pm ET on Saturday at Capital One Arena. Washington is 19-26 overall and 11-10 at home, while Orlando is 17-28 overall and 6-16 on the road. Both teams could still fight their way into the NBA play-in tournament, but a move in the other direction might be more enticing for two rosters that still need a lot of work with a loaded upcoming draft class.

The Wizards have won six games in a row over the Magic and have covered the spread in four of those six matchups. This time around, Washington is favored by 7 points in the Wizards vs. Magic odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 230.5. Before Entering any Magic vs. Wizards picks, you’ll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Wizards vs. Magic:

Wizards vs. Magic spread: Wizards -7

Wizards vs. Magic over/under: 230.8 points

Wizards vs. Magic money line: Washington -285, Orlando +228

What you need to know about the Wizards

The Wizards strolled past the New York Knicks comfortably on Wednesday, taking the contest 116-105. Washington can attribute much of its success to power forward Kyle Kuzma, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 13 rebounds while also chipping in seven assists.

Kuzma’s name continues to float around in trade Rumors with the deadline rapidly approaching, but he’s also been the team’s most consistent scoring threat with Bradley Beal missing 20 games already this season. Beal was in the lineup on Wednesday for just the second time in 10 games and finished with 18 points over almost 29 minutes of action. He’s expected to be available on Saturday.

What you need to know about the Magic

Meanwhile, Orlando didn’t have too much trouble with the New Orleans Pelicans at home on Friday as the Magic won 123-110. Orlando guard Franz Wagner looked sharp as he shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points, nine assists and six rebounds.

Wagner was the only player on the roster to play more than 30 minutes on the night and the budding second-year star is now averaging 20.5 points per game while shooting 49.2% from the floor. Rookie Paolo Banchero leads the team in scoring (20.8 ppg) and is a leading candidate to win NBA Rookie of the Year honors.

