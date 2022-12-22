Wizards vs. Jazz Who’s In? Who’s Out?
SALT LAKE CITY-The Washington Wizards travel to Salt Lake City, Utah to take on the Jazz for the second time this season. The first Matchup was all Washington with a 121-112 win. At the time the Jazz were the best team in the Western Conference with a 10-3 record, but since then they have struggled going 8–13 since that game.
How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz today:
Game Date: Dec 22. 2022
Game Time: 9:00 pm ET
TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass
Stream: FuboTV
From: Vivint Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
INJURY REPORT & PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS
Here is the Injury Report & Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.
The Wizards guard Delon Wright is out with a hamstring injury, despite Rumors he could return Tonight vs. The Jazz. Rui Hachimura will be returning from his ankle injury tonight. Kristaps Porzingis is questionable with a non-COVID illness and is a game time decision. For The Jazz, Kelly Olynyk (Ankle) and Collin Sexton (Hamstring) will be out of the Jazz in tonight’s game vs the Wizards.
Projected Starting Lineups
Washington Wizards:
Guards: Bradley Beal, Monte Morris
Forwards: Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma
Center: Kristaps Porzingis (GTD)
Utah Jazz:
Guards: Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson
Forwards: Lauri Markkanen, Jarred Vanderbilt
Center: Walker Kessler
Injury Report
Washington Wizards:
Delon Wright-OUT (Hamstring)
Kristaps Porzingis (Non-COVID Illness)
Utah Jazz:
Kelly Olynyk-OUT (Ankle)
Collin Sexton-OUT (Hamstring)
