Wizards vs. Jazz Who’s In? Who’s Out?

SALT LAKE CITY-The Washington Wizards travel to Salt Lake City, Utah to take on the Jazz for the second time this season. The first Matchup was all Washington with a 121-112 win. At the time the Jazz were the best team in the Western Conference with a 10-3 record, but since then they have struggled going 8–13 since that game.

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz today:

Game Date: Dec 22. 2022

Game Time: 9:00 pm ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button