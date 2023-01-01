Wizards vs. Bucks, Who’s In? Who Out?

MILWAUKEE-The Washington Wizards are set for the second game of their four-game road trip. This game will be the first of a back-to-back with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Washington is currently on a four-game winning streak and has won five out of their last six games. The Wizards will face their biggest test on their road trip the next two games.

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks today:

Game Date: Jan 1, 2023

Game Time: 8:00 pm EST

