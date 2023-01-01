Wizards vs. Bucks, Who’s In? Who Out?

MILWAUKEE-The Washington Wizards are set for the second game of their four-game road trip. This game will be the first of a back-to-back with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Washington is currently on a four-game winning streak and has won five out of their last six games. The Wizards will face their biggest test on their road trip the next two games.

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks today:

Game Date: Jan 1, 2023

Game Time: 8:00 pm EST

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuboTV

From: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Here is the Injury Report & Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.

For the Wizards, Bradley Beal (Hamstring) and Taj Gibson (Groin) are questionable with injuries. For The Bucks, Khris Middleton (Knee) & Jrue Holiday (Illness) are out. George Hill (Illness) will be questionable for the Bucks in tonight’s game vs the Wizards.

Projected Starter/Injury Report

Washington Wizards:

Guards: Bradley Beal (Game Time Decision), Monte Morris

Forwards: Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma

Center: Kristaps Porzingis

Milwaukee Bucks:

Guards: Jevon Carter, Grayson Allen

Forwards: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Pat Connaughton

Center: Brook Lopez

Injury Report

Washington Wizards:

Bradley Beal-Questionable (Hamstring)

Taj Gibson-Questionable (Groin)

Milwaukee Bucks:

Khrushchev Middleton-OUT (Knee)

Jrue Holiday-OUT (Illness)

