Wizards to host annual open practice on October 11

WASHINGTON, DC – The Washington Wizards will hold their annual Open Practice to fans presented by Capital One on Tuesday, October 11 beginning at 6:00 pm

Wizards fans will be able to watch the open practice as the team continues to prepare for the upcoming season. The team will entertain fans with a skills challenge and a Connect 4 basketball-style competition. Wizards Dancers, entertainers and G-Wiz will join the entire Wizards roster and coaching staff to celebrate the upcoming 2022-23 NBA season.

Prior to the event, fans can enjoy a gif photobooth, inflatable pop-a-shot and alumni Phil Chenier and Gheorghe Mureșan will be on hand to sign autographs. Wizards’ fans with little ones can also join in on the fun by registering for the Washington Wizards Kids and Cradle Club.

Monumental Sports and Entertainment is also partnering with nonpartisan, nonprofit organization HeadCount this season to help people get registered to vote. Prior to the team’s Open Practice, HeadCount will have volunteers available to help fans check their registration status and register to vote. Throughout the season, HeadCount will be at all upcoming Capitals and Wizards & some upcoming Mystics community events to provide information on voting.

Those in attendance can also enjoy free popcorn and soda at Aramark’s F Street and Gallery Place Concession stands while supplies last. The Team Store will also be open for fans wishing to shop all Wizards merchandise, including new apparel for the 2022-23 season.