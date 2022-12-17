Wizards Taking On The Clippers In LA

The Washington Wizards are in a dark place at the moment. Their schedule has suddenly gotten pretty rough as they are playing the first of a back to back today in LA. Today, it will be the Clippers and Tomorrow it will be the Lakers. Both teams are beginning to get into a bit of a groove so this will definitely prove to be a challenge for the Washington Wizards.

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Los Angeles Clippers today:

Game Date: Dec 17, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 pm ET

