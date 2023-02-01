Wizards-Pistons Game Postponed, NBA Releases Statement

The NBA has released a statement that the Washington Wizards versus Detroit Pistons has been postponed. The decision comes after severe weather conditions kept the Pistons in Dallas since Monday night.

The official NBA press release states that the date for the rescheduled game will be announced at a later time.

The Wizards have had quite an eventful past week. The announcement of the Rui Hachimura/Nunn trade happened last Monday, January 23. Ironically, Nunn had to meet the team in Dallas the very next day when the Wizards played the Mavericks on Tuesday, January 24.

The Wizards would extend their winning streak to six in the past week and break a 23-year road losing streak against the San Antonio Spurs. All Star Guard Bradley Beal shared with Reporters that in his 11 years with the team, they’ve never won a game in San Antonio until Monday night.

The Wizards were hoping to extend their win streak Tonight against the Pistons but will instead head home early to prepare to face the Portland Trail Blazers Friday, February 3 at Capital One Arena.

Currently, the Wizards are dealing with minimal injuries with Anthony Gill out in Health and Safety Protocols. After a strong performance from Daniel Gafford Saturday night against the New Orleans Pelicans, he would be out on Monday against the Spurs with a non-Covid illness.

More to come in seeing if the Wizards can extend their win streak to seven on Friday night.

