Wizards partner with DMV libraries for Winter Reading Challenge

Wizards Winter Reading Challenge Runs From Dec. 12 – Mar. 31

WASHINGTON, DC – The Washington Wizards and the DC Public Library (DCPL), Prince George’s County Memorial Library System (PGCMLS), Alexandria Library, Fairfax County Public Library (FCPL) and Montgomery County Public Libraries (MCPL) have teamed up for the second consecutive year to get kids and teens reading this winter with the Wizards Winter Reading Challenge. The free challenge designed for kids and teens (ages 3-19) will run from December 12, 2022 – March 31, 2023. Prince George’s County Memorial Library System welcomes those of all ages to participate.

“We are thrilled to team up with the Washington Wizards for the Winter Reading Challenge. The Wizards are an important institution in the DMV area and a big part of life for their many fans,” said MCPL Director Anita Vassallo. “This challenge is a fun way to inspire children, teens, and their families to enjoy reading, visit their local library, connect with their community and find different ways to be physically active this winter.”

To help promote youth literacy across the DMV area, the Wizards Winter Reading Challenge will provide participants with the ability to connect with their library while encouraging them to build a positive reading culture. The free challenge can be joined online through Beanstack or Readsquared, a software platform that allows Readers to easily record their reading minutes, track their progress and stay motivated to complete the challenge.