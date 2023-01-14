Wizards Interested In PG Who Could Be Franchise Changer

To win in this league, it is important to get the point guard position right. The point guard is essentially the leader of the team. They’re the primary ball handlers and for the most part of the game, they will have the ball in their hands where they have to make a decision to score or to help others score.

In today’s era of the NBA, point guards are asked to be scorers. If you can’t score at a high rate, the chances of you having a lot of success are slim to none being a full time starter. Take Ben Simmons for example. Overall, he’s a great player. He defends, rebounds, sees the floor well, is extremely athletic, has a good IQ, and is a mismatch nightmare. However, he doesn’t score the ball well at all. What’s worst is he doesn’t stretch the floor either.

It has been noted and said dozens of times: Monte Morris is a very good and valuable Point Guard for the Washington Wizards. However, it wouldn’t hurt to upgrade that position. It was reported recently that the Washington Wizards are keeping their eyes on DeAngelo Russell of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

It is looking more likely each day that their divorce is the inevitable at this point. Things haven’t worked out there for both sides. The Timberwolves have been one of the most disappointing teams in the league and DeAngelo Russell is beginning to rot away there as he has been an afterthought with the emergence and development of Anthony Edwards.

DeAngelo Russell helps the Wizards because he can be aggressive when given the opportunity, he shoots the ball well, is still fairly young at age 26, and he can play off the ball and be effective with the way the Wizards run their offense. Keep your eyes on this situation as DLo may be heading to Washington.