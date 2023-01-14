Wizards Interested In PG Who Could Be Franchise Changer

To win in this league, it is important to get the point guard position right. The point guard is essentially the leader of the team. They’re the primary ball handlers and for the most part of the game, they will have the ball in their hands where they have to make a decision to score or to help others score.

In today’s era of the NBA, point guards are asked to be scorers. If you can’t score at a high rate, the chances of you having a lot of success are slim to none being a full time starter. Take Ben Simmons for example. Overall, he’s a great player. He defends, rebounds, sees the floor well, is extremely athletic, has a good IQ, and is a mismatch nightmare. However, he doesn’t score the ball well at all. What’s worst is he doesn’t stretch the floor either.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button