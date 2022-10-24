Wizards host Vote Night on October 28

Team will wear special voting shooting shirt

Washington, DC – The Washington Wizards will host Vote Night on Friday, October 28 when the Indiana Pacers come to Capital One Arena for a game that will be televised on ESPN.

To celebrate the night, the team will wear a custom-made “DMV Votes” shooting shirt to encourage all eligible Voters in attendance to vote in the 2022 midterm elections taking place on Tuesday, November 8.

Throughout the game, videos from players, coaches, and Wizards personnel on the importance of voting will be played. Signage throughout the game will share voting resources and encourage fans to head to the polls. Each seat cup will also hold a flyer that includes a DMV Votes sticker and features a QR code fans can scan for voting information in their area. To support the initiative, all arena staff and Wizards personnel will wear a DMV Votes pin (attached).

Monumental Sports & Entertainment announced in July 2022 a season-long partnership with the nonpartisan, nonprofit organization HeadCount to help people get registered to vote, making a commitment to Honor the leadership of Athletes including Wizards All-Star guard Bradley Beal and Mystics’ guard Natasha Cloud who have made voting a focused cause to fight racial and social injustice. Throughout the entire 2022-23 season, HeadCount will have volunteers available on the Concourse at Capital One Arena for all Wizards home games to help fans Engage in Civic action including checking their registration status, getting registered to vote, finding their polling location, contacting their representative, etc. It’s October 28thWashington Mystics forward Alysha Clark and center Elizabeth Williams will join the HeadCount staff on the Capital One Arena Concourse to encourage fans to get out to vote ahead of the November 8, 2022, Election Day. Later in the season, HeadCount will also be at Wizards community events to provide information on voting. This effort continues into 2023, where there are several elections throughout Virginia for the House of Delegates, State Senate and municipal elections in cities and counties of the Wizards’ fanbase including Arlington, Fairfax, Falls Church, Loudoun, Prince William and Mayoral elections in Baltimore , MD and Richmond, VA.