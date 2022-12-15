Wizards fall to Nuggets despite season-best performances from Barton, Morris

The Wizards fell to the Nuggets 141-128 on Wednesday night in Denver in the first outing of a six-game West Coast road trip. Washington was led by a pair of strong performances from Will Barton and Monte Morris, each playing in Denver for the first time since being traded from the Nuggets to the Wizards this summer.

Barton scored a season-high 22 points on 4-8 (50.0%) from 3-point range to go along with a season-high nine assists. Morris, who returned to the lineup after missing the last two games with a groin injury, notched a season high of his own with 20 points and seven assists.

Washington was playing without a number of key contributors: Bradley Beal (right hamstring strain), Kristaps Porzingis (low back tightness), Rui Hachimura (right ankle soreness) and Delon Wright (right hamstring strain) all sat out.

Beal (22.9), Porzingis (22.6) and Kyle Kuzma (21.3) each average over 20.0 points per game this season – and with Kuzma the only member of the trio active on Wednesday night, the versatile wing stepped up as well. Kuzma finished the night with a team-high 24 points.

Opening the game with a difficult fadeaway, Kuzma kick-started a 9-4 Wizards run that prompted an early Denver timeout. The Wizards were sharing the ball early with all five starters scoring in the first 5:10 of the game.

After Denver took a nine-point lead early in the first quarter, Washington went on a run to take a lead of its own. In less than two minutes, Washington outscored Denver 11-2, going up 53-49 with seven minutes left in the first half. That run was fueled by Barton, who tallied 17 points and seven assists in the first two quarters alone.

The story of the first half, however, was 3-point shooting. Despite shooting 11-19 (57.9%) from deep in the first half and holding Denver to 1-9 (11.1%), Washington still trailed by five at the break.

The third quarter was not as kind to Washington. Two-time Defending MVP Nikola Jokic was in full form in the third, scoring 15 points on 7-7 from the field to help push the Denver lead to as many as 14 points.

Washington made a number of short runs late in the third and into the fourth quarter, cutting the Nuggets’ advantage to as few as five points, but could never eclipse the difference. Jokic was too much to handle down the stretch – and went on to finish the night with 43 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists.