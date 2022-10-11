Wizards’ Bradley Beal gets promising update ahead of NBA season

Just a day after entering the NBA’s health and safety protocols, Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal has gotten out of it. However, while it is not COVID-19, Beal remains ill.

NBA Insider Marc Stein broke the news, adding that the Wizards guard is considered day-to-day because of the issue.

This is a positive development for the Wizards, though. Instead of spending an unspecified number of days under health and safety protocols, Beal will have more time to join the team in practices and preparations for the upcoming 2022-23 season once he fully recovers–which shouldn’t be that long.

Considering the situation, it looks likely that Bradley Beal will be able to make it in time for their season opener against the Indiana Pacers on October 19.

There are high expectations on Beal this 2022-23, especially after the Wizards signed him to a $251 million extension over five years this summer. With such a massive contract, the Washington fan base is at least hoping to see Beal lead their team to the playoffs.

A wrist injury limited Beal to just 40 games in 2021-22. Now that he’s set to enter the season physically healthy, and with teammates like Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma alongside him, the pressure is on for him to deliver.

At just 29 years old, Beal is still at the peak of his career and has plenty of years left to bring something significant to the nation’s capital. Hopefully for the Wizards, that starts this 2022-23 campaign.