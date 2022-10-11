Wizards announce ticket packages for the 2022-23 season

WASHINGTON, DC – The Washington Wizards will offer numerous special ticket and event packages throughout the team’s 2022-23 season. Special ticket packages for the season include:

See all the stars of the NBA with our most convenient ticket plan!

Priority access to purchase 2023 Wizards home playoff games

Same great seats for every game in your plan

Flexible payment plan options

Bring your family out to Capital One Arena to enjoy a Wizards game with a discounted ticket package.

4 tickets, 4 soft drinks, 4 hot dogs

Discounted ticket package

See up to 10 games per month for only $49 with the Give & Go Pass! This limited-time special introductory offer gains you access to one of the most convenient ways to watch your Washington Wizards. You can purchase up to 4 passes at this price.

See up to 10 games a month

Start and stop any time

Guaranteed upper-level seat

STUDENT RUSH PRESENTED BY CHICK-FIL-A

Discounted opportunities for all DMV area students to catch Wizards games.

Discounted ticket with a Chick-fil-A meal voucher for Redemption at participating DMV Chick-fil-A restaurants.

All Online Purchases are gated by an .edu email address

Students can purchase at the ticket office on the day of the game as well via showing a Student ID

Give your friends and family the gift of Wizards basketball this holiday season! Your purchase will include a special Wizards holiday gift.