Wizards announce ticket packages for the 2022-23 season

WASHINGTON, DC – The Washington Wizards will offer numerous special ticket and event packages throughout the team’s 2022-23 season. Special ticket packages for the season include:

See all the stars of the NBA with our most convenient ticket plan!

  • Priority access to purchase 2023 Wizards home playoff games
  • Same great seats for every game in your plan
  • Flexible payment plan options

Bring your family out to Capital One Arena to enjoy a Wizards game with a discounted ticket package.

  • 4 tickets, 4 soft drinks, 4 hot dogs
  • Discounted ticket package

See up to 10 games per month for only $49 with the Give & Go Pass! This limited-time special introductory offer gains you access to one of the most convenient ways to watch your Washington Wizards. You can purchase up to 4 passes at this price.

  • See up to 10 games a month
  • Start and stop any time
  • Guaranteed upper-level seat

STUDENT RUSH PRESENTED BY CHICK-FIL-A

Discounted opportunities for all DMV area students to catch Wizards games.

  • Discounted ticket with a Chick-fil-A meal voucher for Redemption at participating DMV Chick-fil-A restaurants.
  • All Online Purchases are gated by an .edu email address
  • Students can purchase at the ticket office on the day of the game as well via showing a Student ID

Give your friends and family the gift of Wizards basketball this holiday season! Your purchase will include a special Wizards holiday gift.

For more information on Wizards’ 2022-23 ticket packages visit HERE.

