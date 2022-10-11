Wizards announce ticket packages for the 2022-23 season
WASHINGTON, DC – The Washington Wizards will offer numerous special ticket and event packages throughout the team’s 2022-23 season. Special ticket packages for the season include:
See all the stars of the NBA with our most convenient ticket plan!
- Priority access to purchase 2023 Wizards home playoff games
- Same great seats for every game in your plan
- Flexible payment plan options
Bring your family out to Capital One Arena to enjoy a Wizards game with a discounted ticket package.
- 4 tickets, 4 soft drinks, 4 hot dogs
- Discounted ticket package
See up to 10 games per month for only $49 with the Give & Go Pass! This limited-time special introductory offer gains you access to one of the most convenient ways to watch your Washington Wizards. You can purchase up to 4 passes at this price.
- See up to 10 games a month
- Start and stop any time
- Guaranteed upper-level seat
STUDENT RUSH PRESENTED BY CHICK-FIL-A
Discounted opportunities for all DMV area students to catch Wizards games.
- Discounted ticket with a Chick-fil-A meal voucher for Redemption at participating DMV Chick-fil-A restaurants.
- All Online Purchases are gated by an .edu email address
- Students can purchase at the ticket office on the day of the game as well via showing a Student ID
Give your friends and family the gift of Wizards basketball this holiday season! Your purchase will include a special Wizards holiday gift.
For more information on Wizards’ 2022-23 ticket packages visit HERE.