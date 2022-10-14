Wizards announce fan festivities for home opener

Fans to Receive Classic Edition Inspired Rally Towel and Schedule Magnet

WASHINGTON, DC – In Celebration of the 25th anniversary season since the franchise rebranded to the Wizards name, the Washington Wizards have announced numerous interactive fan festivities and activations in conjunction with the team’s home opener when the Wizards host the Chicago Bulls on Friday, October 21, at Capital One Arena. Tip-off is at 7:00 pm Game night festivities include:

Capital One Fan Studio: The Capital One Fan Studio will be open on F Street from 5:00-7:00 pm giving fans the opportunity to receive a custom print designed by a local DC artist who will be creating game-inspired art at the studio in real time .

Wizards alumni Phil Chenier and Gheorghe Mureșan will sign autographs and take photos with fans from 5:00-6:30 pm

Giveaway: Doors will open to fans at 6:00 pm and the first 10,000 fans will receive a Wizards 2022-23 schedule magnet. All fans in attendance will also receive a free Classic Edition inspired Rally towel.

Throughout the season, other Classic giveaways will include hats designed by Antawn Jamison and Kyle Kuzma, a 90’s inspired bucket hat and nesting dolls. The Wizards will also host “Throwback” nights, beginning on Friday, Nov. 18.

Limited tickets are still available for the home opener on Friday, October 21. Tickets can be purchased by visiting washingtonwizards.com/tickets.

It’s A Classic!: During the home opener, fans will get their first glimpse of the team’s new Classic Edition jersey. The blue and Bronze jersey is set against a simple white background which allows for the color schemes to shine. The swooping “Wizards” wordmark across the chest gives the uniform its unique feel. The Wizards’ original primary logo is stitched onto the right leg of the shorts. The Wizard, centered on a “W” formed by the character’s torso and white beard, balances a basketball in one hand and a bursting star in the other. On the left leg is the team’s secondary logo – a rounded, lowercase “dc” icon. The Classic Edition jersey will be available for purchase beginning on Friday, October 21St at 11:00 am at the Team Store. The Wizards’ entire 2022-23 uniform schedule can be found HERE.

The Wizards will also concurrently use a newly designed court in the same style on the Classic nights as well as a variety of other games this season. A retro brand look and feel will accompany the jersey and court on all arena LED boards as well as throughout digital and marketing materials.

Washington will host nine Classic nights this season, beginning with the team’s home opener on Friday, October 21. The dates of the Wizards’ Classic Nights can be found below. To commemorate the 25thanniversary, the Capital One Arena Concourse will feature balloon arrangements, life-sized cardboard cutouts of Beal, Rui Hachimura and Kuzma in the Classic Edition jersey and much more!

Date Opponent Friday, October 21 Chicago Bulls Friday, November 18 Miami Heat Sunday, November 20 Charlotte Hornets Monday, November 28 Minnesota Timberwolves Saturday, December 10 LA Clippers Tuesday, December 27 Philadelphia 76ers Wednesday December 28 Phoenix Sun Friday, March 10 Atlanta Hawks Friday, April 7 Miami Heat

Those wishing to attend will also have a chance to celebrate the team’s 25th anniversary throughout the season with a variety of ticket offers, including a special “Two for $25” on Classic Night games while supplies last. For more information on the Two for $25 special, visit this LINK.

Concession and Retail Offers: In addition to the Wizards’ Classic Edition jersey and court, the team will offer a variety of Concession Specials on Classic nights throughout the season. The Capital One Arena Concession stands will sell a limited-edition Michelob ULTRA throwback offer specially tailored to celebrate the Wizards’ 25-year history and Hennessy will offer a new special-edition drink that will be available at limited Concession stands. Aramark will also get in the throwback spirit, offering $25 food packages for fans to choose from.

The Wizards Unveiled a new line of retail options for fans looking to celebrate in style. The 25th anniversary line includes the Classic edition jerseys, a variety of Mitchell & Ness collection items in the blue, bronze, and white colorway and more! Fans Wishing to purchase Classic Merchandise can do so by visiting the Team Store starting at 11:00 am on October 21St.

When visiting the Team Store or a Merchandise kiosk, Capital One cardholders will receive 20% off their purchase when they present and use a Capital One credit or debit card at checkout. The discount is only applicable at the time of sale.

Fans who use a Capital One debit or credit card at concessions will receive a 10% discount on food and beverage at Capital One Arena. Visit this LINK for additional details.

In-Game Entertainment: This season, fans will see familiar faces with the return of PA Announcer Mark Fratto, in-arena hosts Dennis T & Britt Waters and DJ Heat. The Wizards will also debut new in-game entertainment with the Wizards District Drummers in partnership with the George Mason Green Machine to join the Wizards Dancers, Wiz Kids, Wizdom and 202 Crew Dunkers. Fan favorite G-Wiz will also be back to entertain the crowd all season long.

For Classic Nights, the team will unveil a new open video to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Washington Wizards, featuring a customized Wizards version of DMV native DJ Kool’s famous hit “Let Me Clear My Throat.” The intro video, which will debut at the team’s home opener, also includes highlights of alumni and fans from the last 25 years as well as DJ Kool.

To complete the in-game experience on Classic Nights, entertainers and all in-arena graphics will all be in the Classic look. Prior to tip-off, a video featuring the Wizards’ jerseys throughout the past 25 years will be played.

Capital One Cardholder Benefits: In addition to cardholders receiving 10% off all food and beverage items in-arena and 20% off items in the Team Store within the arena, Capital One Cardholders can also gain early access to the building during all home games through the Capital One cardholder entrance located on 6th Street. Terms apply. Visit this LINK for more information on cardholder benefits at Capital One Arena.

Caesars Sportsbook: Marking a major milestone in US sports history, Caesars Sportsbook at Capital One Arena officially opened in May 2021, becoming the first ever sports betting venue to open within a US professional sports facility. A first-of-its-kind, marquee destination for local, regional and global visitors, the two-story, 18,000 square-foot venue features 17 betting windows and 12 self-service betting kiosks, as well as Verizon 5G Wi-Fi Capability so fans can place wagers on mobile devices.

In July 2022, Enhancing what was already the Ultimate pregame and postgame destination, Caesars Sportsbook and Wizards parent company Monumental Sports & Entertainment expanded the sportsbook adding 700 square feet of new betting space with 13 additional self-service sports betting kiosks, a brand-new entrance leading directly to the Concourse of the arena, and a new culinary offering – introducing Celebrity chef Guy Fieri’s first full-service restaurant to Washington, DC with Guy Fieri’s DC Kitchen + Bar.

Upon arriving at Wizards games, fans should download the Caesars Sportsbook App, the only app that earns with Caesars Rewards, and the only one that lets you bet in-game at Capital One Arena – from your seat, in the Concourse or while dining at Guy Fieri’s DC Kitchen + Bar.