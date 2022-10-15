Wizards announce 2022-23 opening night roster
WASHINGTON, DC – The Washington Wizards announced today their opening night roster, with the season beginning next Wednesday, October 19 in Indiana against the Pacers.
Washington converted guard Jordan Goodwin to a two-way contract, while waiving Devon Dotson, Quenton Jackson, Craig Sword and Jaime Echenique – who was signed earlier today – to set the roster at 17. Goodwin played in 46 games for the Capital City Go- Go last season, averaging 16.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. The Saint Louis product earned a call-up with the Wizards in December, appearing in two games. Goodwin led the Go-Go in scoring and set the franchise mark with 94 steals on the season, good for the fourth-most in the NBA G League.
WASHINGTON WIZARDS 2022-23 OPENING NIGHT ROSTER
|Name
|POS
|HT
|WT
|DOB
|COLLEGE/COUNTRY
|YRS
|9
|Deni Avdija
|F
|6-9
|210
|1/3/01
|Israel
|2
|5
|Will Barton
|G
|6 to 5
|181
|1/6/91
|Memphis/USA
|10
|3
|Bradley Beal
|G
|6-3
|207
|6/28/93
|Florida/USA
|10
|13
|Vernon Carey Jr.
|F/C
|6-9
|270
|2/25/01
|Duke/USA
|2
|1
|Johnny Davis
|G
|6 to 5
|195
|2/27/02
|Wisconsin/USA
|R
|21
|Daniel Gafford
|C
|6-10
|234
|10/1/98
|Arkansas/USA
|3
|67
|Taj Gibson
|F
|6-9
|232
|6/24/85
|Southern California/USA
|13
|16
|Anthony Gill
|F
|6-8
|230
|10/17/92
|Virginia/USA
|2
|7
|Jordan Goodwin*
|G
|6-3
|200
|10/23/98
|St.Louis/USA
|1
|8
|Rui Hachimura
|F
|6-8
|230
|2/8/98
|Gonzaga/Japan
|3
|24
|Corey Kispert
|F
|6-7
|220
|3/3/99
|Gonzaga/USA
|1
|33
|Kyle Kuzma
|F
|6-10
|221
|9/24/95
|Utah/USA
|5
|22
|Monte Morris
|G
|6-2
|183
|6/27/95
|Iowa State/USA
|5
|6
|Kristaps Porzingis
|F/C
|7-3
|240
|8/2/95
|Latvia
|6
|20
|Jordan Schakel*
|F
|6-6
|200
|6/13/98
|San Diego State/USA
|1
|14
|Isaiah Todd
|F
|6-10
|210
|10/17/01
|G League Ignite/USA
|1
|55
|Delon Wright
|G
|6 to 5
|185
|4/26/92
|Utah/USA
|7