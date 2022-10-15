Wizards announce 2022-23 opening night roster

WASHINGTON, DC The Washington Wizards announced today their opening night roster, with the season beginning next Wednesday, October 19 in Indiana against the Pacers.

Washington converted guard Jordan Goodwin to a two-way contract, while waiving Devon Dotson, Quenton Jackson, Craig Sword and Jaime Echenique – who was signed earlier today – to set the roster at 17. Goodwin played in 46 games for the Capital City Go- Go last season, averaging 16.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. The Saint Louis product earned a call-up with the Wizards in December, appearing in two games. Goodwin led the Go-Go in scoring and set the franchise mark with 94 steals on the season, good for the fourth-most in the NBA G League.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS 2022-23 OPENING NIGHT ROSTER

Well. Name POS HT WT DOB COLLEGE/COUNTRY YRS
9 Deni Avdija F 6-9 210 1/3/01 Israel 2
5 Will Barton G 6 to 5 181 1/6/91 Memphis/USA 10
3 Bradley Beal G 6-3 207 6/28/93 Florida/USA 10
13 Vernon Carey Jr. F/C 6-9 270 2/25/01 Duke/USA 2
1 Johnny Davis G 6 to 5 195 2/27/02 Wisconsin/USA R
21 Daniel Gafford C 6-10 234 10/1/98 Arkansas/USA 3
67 Taj Gibson F 6-9 232 6/24/85 Southern California/USA 13
16 Anthony Gill F 6-8 230 10/17/92 Virginia/USA 2
7 Jordan Goodwin* G 6-3 200 10/23/98 St.Louis/USA 1
8 Rui Hachimura F 6-8 230 2/8/98 Gonzaga/Japan 3
24 Corey Kispert F 6-7 220 3/3/99 Gonzaga/USA 1
33 Kyle Kuzma F 6-10 221 9/24/95 Utah/USA 5
22 Monte Morris G 6-2 183 6/27/95 Iowa State/USA 5
6 Kristaps Porzingis F/C 7-3 240 8/2/95 Latvia 6
20 Jordan Schakel* F 6-6 200 6/13/98 San Diego State/USA 1
14 Isaiah Todd F 6-10 210 10/17/01 G League Ignite/USA 1
55 Delon Wright G 6 to 5 185 4/26/92 Utah/USA 7
*Denotes two-way player

