Wizards acquire Kendrick Nunn and three second round picks

Fourth-Year Guard Comes to Washington in Exchange for Rui Hachimura

WASHINGTON, DC – The Wizards announced today that they have acquired Kendrick Nunn, a 2023 second round pick (via Chicago), the less favorable of the 2028 second round picks of Los Angeles and Washington and Los Angeles’ own 2029 second round pick from the Lakers in exchange for Rui Hachimura. Washington also generates a trade exception in the exchange.

“Kendrick has shown the ability to be a solid Perimeter Threat who can provide instant offense as a reserve,” said Wizards President Tommy Sheppard. “He has proven to be a valuable contributor during his young career, most notably as a key role player helping Miami make a run to the Finals.”

Nunn, a 6-3 guard in his third NBA season, holds career averages of 13.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in 162 games with the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers. He has appeared in 39 games (two starts) this season in Los Angeles, averaging 6.7 points per game. Nunn had appeared in every game for the Lakers during the month of January, scoring a season-high 23 points in a win over Atlanta on January 6 and averaging 10.5 points on .474 shooting from the field in 18.3 minutes per game.

Nunn was selected as a member of the 2019-20 All-Rookie First Team while with Miami after averaging 15.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, helping Miami to an NBA Finals appearance in the NBA Bubble. The Chicago native followed his rookie campaign by averaging 14.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game in 2020-21 with Miami before missing the entire 2021-22 campaign with a right knee bone bruise.

Hachimura was originally selected by Washington with the ninth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, becoming the first-ever Japanese player selected in the first round. Hachimura averaged 13.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game in three-plus seasons with the Wizards, appearing in 177 games (118 starts).

“We watched Rui grow as a professional during his time here and appreciate his contributions on and off the court,” said Sheppard. “We wish him the best as he begins a new chapter in Los Angeles.”