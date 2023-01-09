Wiz Khalifa takes no prisoners on the basketball court even when his opponent happens to be his child.

On Twitter, the Pittsburgh native is seen playing basketball with his son Sebastian, along with another child, and he is dominating the game with ease, the old-school way.

During the 1-on-2 pickup game, Wiz is heard taunting the kids saying, “Got ’em” and “Ya’ll don’t want none.”

In the caption of the video, Wiz wrote, “No I ain’t taking it easy on them. Kids be talking shit.”

Wiz Khalifa shows his son no Mercy on basketball court 😂https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/4SxOOa0zY2 — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) January 9, 2023

One Twitter user disagreed with Wiz’s approach to playing his son hoops writing “I hope wiz let him score a point,” adding a crying emoji.

In the same spirit of competition, Wiz shared that it would be down to take on Lil Wayne in a Verzuz battle.

Stopping by Sirus XM to interview with DJ Superstar Jay on Shade 45 last month (December 22), Wiz said that Wayne would be his ideal opponent for a Verzuz Showdown but the battle would be more like a concert for their devoted fans.

“I think that would be fun, yeah. Because Wayne is a really dope performer,” Wiz explained. “Me and him going back and forth performing bangers? That shit’d be hard! And we’d both smoke hella weed. I think that would be more of a concert than a Verzuz.”

When he’s not bullying his son on the court, the Taylor Gang rapper was creating a volume of music in 2022. Last month (December 26), he previewed a collab with Harlem native Neek Bucksreleased his seventh studio album Multiverse and dropped two Collaborative projects – Full Court Press with Big KRIT and Girl Talk and Stoner’s Night with Curren$y.

On the film side, Wiz made his long-awaited return to the silver screen playing George Clinton in the forthcoming film, Spinning Gold.

The film Chronicles the Highs and Lows of Casablanca Records and the life of music producer Neil Bogart, the founder of the label.

Spinning Gold is about a group of people who, once upon a time, lived a fairytale and made their dreams come true, all set to some of the greatest music ever pressed on vinyl,” Neil Bogart’s son Timothy Scott Bogart said in a 2021 press release.

Wiz’s co-stars include Tayla Parx as Donna Summer, Ledisi as Gladys Knight, and Jason Derulo as Ron Isley of The Isley Brothers.

Timothy Scott Bogart wrote and directed the film.