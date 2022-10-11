WIU’s Center for Performing Arts construction funding released

WIU’s Center for Performing Arts construction funding released

MACOMB — A formal groundbreaking was held Friday, with Gov. JB Pritzker and other leaders, for the state-funded Center for Performing Arts on the Western Illinois University-Macomb campus. River City Construction, LLC, of ​​Peoria, IL, has been selected as the general contractor. Construction began Sept. 1.

The project is part of Gov. JB Pritzker’s bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan. The Capital Development Board will oversee the project’s design and construction in accordance with the protocol for state-appropriated projects.

“Our Rebuild Illinois capital plan isn’t just about our roads and bridges, it’s about our Universities too,” said Pritzker, who was on the Macomb campus Friday to celebrate the CPA groundbreaking. “After nearly 50 years, I am thrilled that Western Illinois University will receive state funding for the construction of the Center for Performing Arts. This will not only provide WIU students with a state-of-the-art performance facility, but also give our western Illinois communities a place to gather and enjoy all that the arts have to offer.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button