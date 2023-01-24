WIU COFAC to Host Art & Visual Culture Film Screening Series

January 23, 2023

MOLINE, IL – – The Western Illinois University College of Fine Arts and Communication will host an Art & Visual Culture Film Screening Series at 6 pm every other Friday starting Friday, Feb. 3 on the Quad Cities campus in Riverfront Hall, Room 111. This event is open free to the public.

This series was created in an effort to bring together WIU students, staff, faculty and the Quad Cities community to engage and explore cultural content. Students in ART 180 who register for the series will have the opportunity to earn extra credit through report writing and reflection.

Each film will be introduced by Assistant Professor of Museum Studies Angela McClanahan-Simmons. Participants will watch the film in full and engage in about 15-20 minutes of discussion.

“This film series accompanies our Introduction to Art class, taught at the WIU-QC campus,” said McClanahan-Simmons. “It particularly explores the development of contemporary art, its contexts and media, as well as looks at critical concepts and tools to help us reflect on both art and the visual world more generally. It invites students, Faculty and members of the community to think about how diverse histories and perspectives impact how we see.”

The film schedule will include:

Friday, Feb. 3: Ways of Seeing/Practices of Looking: John Berger, Ways of Seeing Episodes 1 & 2, 1972.

Friday, Feb. 17: Painting & the Canon I: Boom For Real (Sara Driver, 2017).

Friday, March 3: Painting & the Canon II: Downtown ’81 (Edo Bertoglio and Glenn O’brien, 1981).

Friday, March 17: Performance Art/The Everyday: Yoko Ono/Martha Rosler/Paul Rooney Short Films.

Friday, March 31: Filmic Perspectives on Landscape: London (Patrick Keiller, 1992).

Friday, April 7: Art & Economy: The Price of Everything (Nathaniel Kahn, 2018).

Friday, April 21: Contemporary Art, the Black Diaspora and Colonialism: Short Films by: Alberta Whittle, John Akomfrah, Larry Achiampong.

Friday, May 5: Virtual Worlds: Short Films by Rachel Maclean, Mark Leckey, David Blandy & Larry Achiampong.

Registration is required. To register before each film, visit bit.ly/3GX7Chf.

