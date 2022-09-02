With timeless designs and nostalgic accessories, Sounder is giving golf its soul back Golf Equipment: Clubs, Balls, Bags

“The golf industry is full of plausible stories that capitalize on human frailty. Everything has to be performed. Everything has to be, ‘You’ll play better if you’re in this sweat-wicking fabric.’ But in my personal experience, I’ve just found that I like playing in cotton polo shirts,” Day said. “If you took a cross-section of golfers, I really don’t think they would notice as much difference as many would think from the more Athletic fabrics. It’s another version of this constant progress story, which actually is way overplayed. You see it in clubs, and you see it in clothes. [Sounder] is just getting back to something that is that old saying: Everything you need and nothing you don’t.”