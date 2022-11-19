With Tiger Woods Returning to Golf in 2 Weeks, Here Are the Meticulous Superstitions He Religiously Follows

Almost all athletes have some sort of habit or ritual they do during a game. It can be as simple as walking onto the pitch with their right foot first or as complex as lacing up their Lucky boots in a particular way. While this may appear to others as superstition, it brings comfort and peace to the athlete.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The 82-time PGA Tour winner, Tiger Woods, is no different. He too calls himself “a creature of habit” because of the superstitions he has, and he has quite a few.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tiger Woods pays a tribute to his father in every game

In a sit-down with GolfTV in 2019, Woods once opened up about the superstitions he had. When asked if he was superstitious, he said, “Well, I guess I am; I’m more of a creature of habit.” The Legend then went on to reveal the different things he did unfailingly on the course, and one of them was heartwarming.

Read Also – Hero World Challenge 2021: Strong 20-Man Field Locked In for Tiger Woods’ Invitational Event

Woods said he always carried around a quarter from the year 1932 because that was the year his father was born. They said “They taught me how to putt. So my dad is always there with me when I play.” Tiger went on to further describe the things he did out of habit. From tees to yardage books to pin sheets, Woods had a specific plan and place for all these golf objects.

Golf – 150th Open Championship – St Andrews, Scotland, Britain – July 11, 2022 Team Woods’ Tiger Woods of the US during the Celebration of Champions four hole tournament REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

They said “I always carry three tees in my right pocket.” A yardage book always went into his “back right pocket,” and if Woods was carrying only a pin sheet, it would, without fail, go in his “front left pocket,” along with a chapstick that he always carries in that same pocket. His back left pocket has its own function and is dedicated solely to his glove. Woods always drives his golf cart himself too, and mentioned that his caddy, Joe LaCava, had “never ever” driven.

The Legend Returns in two weeks

Earlier this month, Tiger announced that he would be one of the exemptions in the Hero World Challenge that begins on the 28th of November. The day is now just 2 weeks away, and the entire golf world is excited. While many speculated that the Legend would win the tournament at the last minute, that seems unlikely at the moment.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Only yesterday, Tiger dismissed the notion that he would be riding a golf cart on the course. Someone in his inner circle quoted Tiger, as he said, “I can’t take a cart; this isn’t Fantasy golf”, which means the 15-time Major Winner thinks he’s fit enough to walk the course.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Watch This Story – Former Tour Pro Strongly Explains Why Another Golfer Will Inevitably ‘Chase Down’ Tiger Woods

Will the champ mark his return with a win at the Unofficial PGA Tour event? Fans surely hope so. Tune in over the next two weeks to find out. Don’t forget to keep an eye out for his peculiar habits, too.